EUR/GBP rises toward 0.8300 following HCOB Manufacturing PMI from Eurozone

- EUR/GBP remains solid after the HCOB Manufacturing PMIs released from the Eurozone and Germany.
- Traders await S&P Global/CIPS Manufacturing PMI for the United Kingdom due on Thursday.
- HCOB Eurozone Manufacturing PMI dropped to 45.1 in December from the previous reading of 45.2.
EUR/GBP extends its gains for the second successive day, trading around 0.8280 during the European session on Thursday. The EUR/GBP cross appreciates as the Pound Sterling (GBP) faces challenges due to a mild increase in the Bank of England's (BoE) dovish bets in 2025.
The BoE Governor Andrew Bailey signaled a “gradual” approach to interest rate cuts “remains right,” pushing back against market bets on fewer rate cuts in the coming year. Additionally, Bailey added that the uncertainty surrounding the geopolitical risks and trade policies ahead of Donald Trump’s return to the White House could weigh on the already-slowing UK economy.
On the data front, the non-seasonally adjusted Nationwide House Price Index in the United Kingdom (UK) rose by 4.7% year-on-year in December 2024, the fastest pace since October 2022, following a 3.7% increase in November and exceeding forecasts of 3.8%. Meanwhile, house prices grew 0.7% month-over-month, slowing from 1.2% in November but significantly outpacing expectations of 0.1%.
Furthermore, traders have shifted their focus to the Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) by both the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply and S&P Global scheduled to be released later in the day.
In the Eurozone, the HCOB Manufacturing PMI revealed a slight decline in goods production, dropping to 45.1 in December from the previous reading of 45.2. Similarly, Germany's manufacturing sector remains subdued, with the PMI unchanged at 42.5, in line with expectations.
The upside of the EUR/GBP cross could be limited as the Euro struggles as the European Central Bank (ECB) maintains dovish guidance on interest rates policy for this year. The ECB reduced its Deposit Facility rate by 100 basis points (bps) to 3% in 2024 and is expected to lower it further to 2%—considered the neutral rate—by the end of June 2025. This indicates that the ECB will likely cut its key borrowing rates by 25 bps at each meeting during the first half of this year.
ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday that the central bank aims to achieve its 2% inflation target by 2025. Lagarde stated, “We made significant progress in 2024 in bringing down inflation, and we are hopeful that 2025 will be the year we reach our target, as expected and aligned with our strategy.” She added, “Of course, we will continue our efforts to ensure that inflation stabilizes sustainably at the 2% medium-term target.”
Economic Indicator
HCOB Manufacturing PMI
The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), released on a monthly basis by S&P Global and Hamburg Commercial Bank (HCOB), is a leading indicator gauging business activity in the Eurozone manufacturing sector. The data is derived from surveys of senior executives at private-sector companies from the manufacturing sector. Survey responses reflect the change, if any, in the current month compared to the previous month and can anticipate changing trends in official data series such as Gross Domestic Product (GDP), industrial production, employment and inflation. The index varies between 0 and 100, with levels of 50.0 signaling no change over the previous month. A reading above 50 indicates that the manufacturing economy is generally expanding, a bullish sign for the Euro (EUR). Meanwhile, a reading below 50 signals that activity among goods producers is generally declining, which is seen as bearish for EUR.Read more.
Last release: Thu Jan 02, 2025 09:00
Frequency: Monthly
Actual: 45.1
Consensus: 45.2
Previous: 45.2
Source: S&P Global
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD turns south to near 1.0350 as risk sentiment sours
EUR/USD is back in the red at around 1.0350 in the European trading hours on Thursday. The pair erased gains amid a resurgent US Dollar demand and worsening market mood. Investors stay cautious at the onset of 2025, awaiting the US jobs data for fresh incentives.
GBP/USD battles 1.2500 amid cautious markets
GBP/USD reverses gains and holds steady near 1.2500 in the European session on Thursday. Persistent US Dollar demand and a risk-averse market environment remain a drag on the pair. Traders await the return of full markets before placing fresh bets to begin 2025.
Gold price appreciates due to a potential central bank purchases this year
Gold price rises for the third consecutive session on Thursday, following a more than 27% increase in 2024, marking its best performance since 2010. This upward momentum has been driven by US monetary easing, persistent geopolitical tensions, and record central bank purchases.
XRP rockets 11% as Bitcoin starts New Year with bullish bang
Crypto majors zoomed higher in the past 24 hours as the market entered a widely expected bullish year, with Bitcoin inching above $95,000 to shake off losses from last week. XRP surged 11% to lead growth among majors as of Thursday, led by $1.3 billion worth of trading volumes on Korea-focused exchange UpBit.
Three Fundamentals: Year-end flows, Jobless Claims and ISM Manufacturing PMI stand out Premium
Money managers may adjust their portfolios ahead of the year-end. Weekly US Jobless Claims serve as the first meaningful release in 2025. The ISM Manufacturing PMI provides an initial indication ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.