EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Piercing Line candlestick pattern signals short-term reversal after lows

- EUR/GBP sold off to just below 0.8400 as its downtrend unfolds.
- It has formed a bullish Piercing Line Japanese candlestick reversal pattern indicating the potential for a correction higher.
- The pair is in an overall downtrend, however, indicating more downside will probably eventually materialize.
EUR/GBP has sold-off steeply since breaking out of a range-bound consolidation it was trading in for most of the start of the year.
EUR/GBP Daily Chart
After touching a low at 0.8398 on June 1 4 it reversed and started rising, forming a Japanese Piercing Line candlestick reversal pattern in the process (circled). This occurs when price falls to a new low and then rotates higher during the same day, closing at a level above the halfway mark of the previous day’s body. The Piercing Line has been followed by a green up day today (Monday) and if it closes positive then it will provide added bullish confirmation of the reversal. The pattern suggests a short-term reversal but not a reversal of the trend. It could mean EUR/GBP is about to correct higher.
The trend, both on a short, intermediate and long-term basis is bearish on balance. Given “the trend is your friend” this suggests the correction will probably run out of steam and roll over eventually, with the dominant downtrend then resuming.
Price has reached both the conservative and main target for the breakout from the range that evolved during February, March, April and half of May.
Continued weakness could see it fall to the next downside target at 0.8340 (August 2022 low). A break below the 0.8397 (June 14 low) would provide confirmation of more downside.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
