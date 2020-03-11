EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Pierces 200-day SMA in search of further upside

- EUR/GBP nears the highest level in five months, registers a five-day winning streak.
- 50% Fibonacci retracement can please buyers, a horizontal line from December-2019 limits short-term declines.
- Bullish MACD, sustained break of the key SMA favor buyers.
Having successfully breached 200-day SMA, EUR/GBP takes the bids to 0.8775, up 0.45%, ahead of the European open on Wednesday.
The pair currently heads to 50% Fibonacci retracement of its August-December 2019 fall, at 0.8837.
Though, 0.8900, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.8970 and October 2019 high near 0.9030 can challenge buyers next.
Sellers can look for an entry in a case where the pair fails to stay beyond 200-day SMA, at 0.8745 now, on a daily closing basis, which in turn could recall 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and the recent lows, respectively around 0.8700 and 0.8620.
It should be noted that the pair’s declines past-0.8620 will find strong support around 0.8600 that comprises highs marked during December 2019 and January 2020.
EUR/GBP daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8777
|Today Daily Change
|39 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.45%
|Today daily open
|0.8738
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.85
|Daily SMA50
|0.8491
|Daily SMA100
|0.8517
|Daily SMA200
|0.8741
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8782
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8681
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8746
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8594
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8644
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8282
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8743
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8719
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8685
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8633
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8585
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8786
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8834
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8886
