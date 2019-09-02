EUR/GBP meeting resistance, eyes on a deeper sell-off to the 50% retracement at 0.8896

- Focus for the start of the week was with Parliament returning from summer recess.
- EUR/GBP on the front foot, however, bulls are hardly in a strong position, downside eyed.
EUR/GBP has stabilised in the 0.90s from a firm support and double bottom while the Pound struggles in an environment of Brexit tensions combined with disappointing manufacturing data. EUR/GBP is currently trading at 0.9093, +0.68%, having travelled between 0.9025 and 0.9108.
The focus for the start of the week was with Parliament returning from summer recess and expectations of rebel MPs seeking to block a no-deal and a vote of no confidence from the opposition party's leader seeking a snap general election hoping to bring forward legislation blocking a no-deal Brexit later this week.
However, Conservative MPs voting against the government could be given the boot, backfiring on the movement and ramping up chances of a no-deal Brexit. Following a cabinet meeting at Downing Street, PM Johnson made a public statement and made it clear that he will not ask for an extension and that the UK will leave on October 31st with or without a deal.
"I don't want an election, you don't want an election...let's get Brexit done by October 31st,"
Johnson said.
Prior to the event, the Pound was already on the backfoot. British factory activity hit a seven-year low in August, also contributing to the pound’s fall. The IHS Markit/CIPS U.K. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 47.4 from 48 in July and business optimism dropped to a record low.
ECB easing to hamper bulls advances
However, bulls are hardly in a strong position considering the state of the eurozone. Attempts to the upside are capped at a familiar resistance band and net EUR short positions increased modestly last week ahead of the European Central Bank meeting scheduled for later this month and prospects of policy easing.
EUR/GBP levels
Analysts at Commerzbank explained that EUR/GBP last week saw a slight erosion of the 55-day ma at 0.9049, but note hat the daily Elliott wave count is continuing to suggest that the correction lower should remain limited:
"It is unclear if the correction is over or not and we remain unable to rule out a deeper sell-off to the 50% retracement at 0.8896 at this stage. In this vicinity we look for stabilisation and recovery. Near term rallies are likely to find initial resistance at 0.9191, the 30th July high. This guards the 0.9327 recent high. Above 0.9327 targets 0.9403, the 2016 high and eventually 0.9803."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades near fresh two-year lows amid USD strength
EUR/USD is trading below closer to 1.0950, hitting the lowest since 2017. The US dollar continues gaining ground. US markets are closed for a holiday.
GBP/USD nears daily low as UK PM Johnson denies chances of an election
The UK PM stated that he plans to take the UK out of the Union by October 31st, “no ifs no buts,” adding he doesn’t want an election and believes neither the people do. Blamed MPs on damaging the UK’s position by voting against the government.
USD/JPY: market struggling for direction
The USD/JPY pair closed the week with a gain of more than 100 pips supported by recovering US Treasury bond yields amid easing concerns over a prolonged US-China trade conflict and a broadly stronger USD.
Gold moves higher start of week as Brexit and trade wars keep markets in risk-off
Spot Gold prices have risen at the start of the week with plenty of uncertainty bounding its way around on the geopolitical front, including Hong Kong protests, Brexit and US/Sino trade wars.
US recession: With consumers showing fatigue, what is left to hold up the economy?
A consumer sentiment survey is showing signs of weakness. Consumption has held up the economy up while investment dragged it down. The chances of a recession are rising and that may weigh on the dollar.