EUR/GBP lacks firm intraday direction, stuck in a range below 0.8400 mark

- EUR/GBP consolidates as traders opt to wait on the sidelines ahead of the BoE on Thursday.
- Bets that the BoE will cut rates slowly underpin the GBP and act as a headwind for the cross.
- Diminishing odds for more aggressive ECB rate cuts lend support to the Euro and spot prices.
The EUR/GBP cross struggles to gain any meaningful traction and oscillates in a narrow trading band below the 0.8400 round-figure mark through the first half of the European session on Tuesday. Investors seem reluctant to place aggressive directional bets and opt to wait on the sidelines ahead of the pivotal Bank of England (BoE) policy decision on Thursday.
The UK central bank is widely expected to focus on a longer-term picture of slowing inflation and vote to cut interest rates for the second time this year. That said, expectations that UK Finance Minister Rachel Reeves' first budget would boost inflation and cause the BoE to cut interest rates more slowly turn out to be a key factor acting as a headwind for the EUR/GBP cross. The downside, however, remains cushioned in the wake of bets for a less dovish European Central Bank (ECB).
Data released last week showed that inflation in the Eurozone rose to 2% in October. Furthermore, the better-than-expected GDP growth figures from the Eurozone's largest economies suggest that the ECB will stick to a 25 basis points (bps) interest rate cut at its next policy meeting in December. This, in turn, continues to underpin the shared currency and fails to assist the EUR/GBP cross to build on last week's breakout momentum beyond the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).
Investors also prefer to wait on the sidelines amid the uncertainty surrounding the US presidential election and ahead of ECB President Christine Lagarde's speech on Wednesday. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before positioning for an extension of the EUR/GBP pair's recent bounce from sub-0.8300 levels.
Economic Indicator
BoE Interest Rate Decision
The Bank of England (BoE) announces its interest rate decision at the end of its eight scheduled meetings per year. If the BoE is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and raises interest rates it is usually bullish for the Pound Sterling (GBP). Likewise, if the BoE adopts a dovish view on the UK economy and keeps interest rates unchanged, or cuts them, it is seen as bearish for GBP.Read more.
Next release: Thu Nov 07, 2024 12:00
Frequency: Irregular
Consensus: 4.75%
Previous: 5%
Source: Bank of England
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades sideways below 1.0900 amid cautious optimism
EUR/USD trades sideways below 1.0900 in the early European session on Tuesday. The US Dollar looks to stabilize amid cautious optimism, as uncertainty over the US presidential election outcome lingers. US ISM Services PMI is also in focus, as Americans head to the polls.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.3000, awaits US election result
GBP/USD is rising toward 1.3000 in European trading on Tuesday, having found support near 1.2950 on a broadly subdued US Dollar. Traders eagerly await the outcome of the US presidential election, refraining from placing fresh bets on the major.
Gold price holds steady around $2,735 area amid modest USD slide, US election jitters
Gold price attracts dip-buyers after touching a one-week low on Tuesday and draws support from a combination of factors. Fed rate cut bets, declining US bond yields and subdued USD demand continue to act as a tailwind for the precious metal.
Crypto markets brace for volatility in tight race between Trump and Harris
The US presidential election is one of the most significant events in the world. Due to the influence of the country’s political decisions, policies, and economic approaches, it can significantly impact crypto and global markets.
US presidential election outcome: What could it mean for the US Dollar? Premium
The US Dollar has regained lost momentum against its six major rivals at the beginning of the final quarter of 2024, as tensions mount ahead of the highly anticipated United States Presidential election due on November 5.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.