EUR/GBP jumps back above 0.8700, tests April highs

- Euro extends gains versus the pound during the American session.
- EUR/GBP heads for weekly gains after a sharp bounce.
The EUR/GBP extended the rally and climbed to 0.8717, hitting the highest level since April 16. The euro holds around the top with the positive tone intact.
On Monday, EUR/GBP traded under 0.8600 before starting a recovery that gained speed during Thursday and Friday. Not even risk appetite weakened the move higher. Economic data from the UK and the Eurozone came in above expectations on Friday. The positive tone around the euro continues to drive EUR/GBP higher.
EUR/GBP back above 0.8700
If the euro manages to hold above 0.8700, it could set up the scenario for an extension of the rally from the 0.8470 bottom. The next resistance is seen around 0.8730. A pullback under 0.8700 would alleviate the bullish pressure, and under 0.8600, the pound would be ready for a new leg higher.
Analyst at Credit Suisse points out that if the EUR/GBP holds above 0.8721/32 it would see a potential ‘head & shoulders’ base established “to mark a more important turn higher with resistance then seen initially at the 38.2% retracement of the fall from December at 0.8761 ahead of 0.8793/99 and then more importantly at the ‘neckline’ to the medium-term top at 0.8851/61.”
Technical levels
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8712
|Today Daily Change
|0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|0.33
|Today daily open
|0.8683
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8611
|Daily SMA50
|0.8618
|Daily SMA100
|0.8785
|Daily SMA200
|0.8911
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8702
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8635
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8719
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.864
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8674
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8503
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8676
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8661
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8645
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8606
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8577
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8712
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8741
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.878
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
