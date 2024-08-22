EUR/GBP holds position above 0.8500 ahead of UK, Eurozone PMI data

- EUR/GBP moves sideways as traders adopt caution ahead of PMI figures from both economies.
- ECB officials adopt caution about committing to a rate-cut path due to concerns over inflation rebound.
- UK’s recent inflation and employment data have strengthened the argument for the BoE maintaining the rate at 5.0% in September.
EUR/GBP attempts to retrace its recent losses from the previous session, trading around 0.8520 during Thursday’s Asian hours. The upside of the EUR/GBP cross could be attributed to traders’ expectations of the European Central Bank (ECB) gradually lowering interest rates. However, ECB officials have been cautious about committing to a specific rate-cut schedule due to concerns over inflation rebound.
The likelihood of an ECB rate cut was strengthened after Tuesday’s Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) data from the European Monetary Union (EMU) showed no month-on-month change for July, as expected. Additionally, the Core HICP decreased by 0.2%, matching the decline observed in June. Traders are now closely watching the Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) reports for the Eurozone and Germany, due to be released on Thursday.
In the United Kingdom, recent inflation and employment reports have strengthened the case for the Bank of England (BoE) to maintain the interest rate at 5.0% in its upcoming September meeting. This development may have given a boost to the Pound Sterling (GBP). Furthermore, Rupert Thompson, Chief Economist at IBOSS, indicated that "The BoE is expected to keep rates steady in September, with any potential rate cut likely being delayed until November."
On Thursday, the release of UK PMI data will be pivotal for the British Pound. The Composite PMI is anticipated to rise to 52.9 in August, up from the previous reading of 52.8, reflecting expected growth in both the manufacturing and services sectors. Stronger figures could reinforce the case for the Bank of England to maintain its current interest rate in September.
Euro FAQs
The Euro is the currency for the 20 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates near 1.1150 ahead of Eurozone, US PMIs
EUR/USD keeps its range near 1.1150 in European trading, snapping a four-day winning streak. The pair stays defensive ahead of the top-tier Euro area and the US preliminary PMI data. Broad US Dollar rebound amid souring sentiment weighs on the pair.
GBP/USD reverses from 1.3100, as UK PMI data looms
GBP/USD has entered a consolidative mode in early Europe on Thursday, following a rejection at 1.3100 and amid a broad US Dollar recovery. Traders now look to the flash PMIs from the UK and the US for fresh trading impetus.
Gold pulls back before resuming uptrend, focus shifts to US data
Gold price is looking to build on the previous correction in Thursday’s Asian session, challenging the key $2,500 level. Gold traders resort to profit-taking ahead of the top-tier US Preliminary S&P Global business PMI data, which could throw fresh light on the US Federal Reserve interest-rate outlook.
Zilliqa price poised for a surge following break above falling wedge pattern
Zilliqa price broke above the falling wedge pattern on Monday and rose 4.6% in the next two days. On-chain data shows that ZIL's Open Interest is rising, and long-to-short ratio is above one, suggesting a bullish move for Zilliqa in the upcoming days.
Where is the US Dollar heading after the Fed paved the way for a September cut? Premium
Financial markets have been extremely volatile in the last couple of weeks, as all of a sudden, investors realized central bank officials still have the ability to surprise them.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.