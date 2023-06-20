EUR/GBP extends bounce off yearly low to 0.8550 as ECB rate hike concerns challenge BoE hawks

- EUR/GBP picks up bids to refresh intraday high, stretches recovery from 10-month low.
- ECB policymakers suggest higher rates despite softer German PPI.
- UK’s two-year borrowing costs jump to 15-year high, suggesting more power for BoE hawks.
- Risk catalysts eyed ahead of Wednesday’s British inflation.
EUR/GBP renews intraday high near 0.8550 as it picks up bids to stretch the previous day’s rebound from the lowest levels since August 2022 heading into Tuesday’s London open. In doing so, the cross-currency pair justifies hawkish concerns from the European Central Bank (ECB) while ignoring German inflation clues and the expectations of the Bank of England (BoE) rate hikes.
Germany’s Producer Price Index (PPI) rises by 1.0% for May versus 1.7% YoY expected and 4.1% prior whereas the monthly figures spread disappointment with -1.4% mark compared to -0.7% market forecasts and 0.3% previous readings. It’s worth noting that statistics from Germany and the Eurozone have recently flagged concerns of the economic slowdown in the old continent and challenged the Euro bulls.
Even so, European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Peter Kazimir said on Monday, “We need to raise rates again in July.” On the same line, ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane said that another rate hike in July seemed appropriate but noted that the decision in September will depend on incoming data, per Reuters. Furthermore, ECB Governing Council member Isabelle Schnabel also said, “Risks to the inflation outlook are tilted to the upside.” ECB’s Schnabel also cited the need to keep raising interest rates until seeing convincing evidence that developments in underlying inflation are consistent with a return of headline inflation to 2%.
On the other hand, The Times came out with the news suggesting that the UK government’s two-year borrowing costs have risen above 5% for the first time in 15 years amid mounting expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) will lift interest rates again this week as it battles to contain inflation. The news also added that the Gilt yields, which move inversely to the British Pound prices, have soared in recent days as traders bet that Threadneedle Street will need to raise rates further and will keep them higher for longer than had been anticipated.
Elsewhere, the fears of slower economic recovery in the UK join the US-China tension to weigh on the sentiment and allow the Euro pair to remain on the front foot versus the Pound Sterling. While portraying the mood, S&P500 Futures print mild losses whereas the US 10-year and two-year Treasury bond yields grind near 3.82% and 4.75% respectively by the press time, after rising in the last two consecutive days.
Moving on, a light calendar in Eurozone and the UK may restrict immediate EUR/GBP moves ahead of Wednesday’s UK inflation data and Thursday’s Bank of England (BoE) Monetary Policy Meeting.
Technical analysis
Oversold RSI conditions triggered the EUR/GBP pair’s rebound from a 13-day-old falling support line, close to 0.8510 by the press time. However, the quote’s recovery remains elusive unless it crosses the two-month-old resistance line, near 0.8580 at the latest.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8549
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15%
|Today daily open
|0.8536
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8608
|Daily SMA50
|0.8705
|Daily SMA100
|0.8768
|Daily SMA200
|0.8752
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8548
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8518
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8613
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8522
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8835
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8583
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8537
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.853
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8521
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8505
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8491
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.855
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8564
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.858
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0900 amid modest USD strength
EUR/USD is holding steady above 1.0900, struggling to gain any meaningful traction early Tuesday. The US Dollar builds on its recent bounce from over a one-month low touched last Friday and edges higher for the third successive day ahead of mid-tier US data and Fedspeak.
GBP/USD struggles to justify hawkish BoE concerns below 1.2800, Fed bets, UK inflation eyed
GBP/USD remains defensive near 1.2780 as it struggles to justify the hawkish concerns about the BoE ahead of the UK’s inflation data. The recently mixed concerns about the Fed also prod the Pound Sterling traders as it struggles to extend the previous day’s U-turn from the highest levels since April 2022.
Gold tug-of-war around $1,950, Fed clues eyed
Gold price fades two-day-old bearish bias as it recovers from the intraday low amid the full market’s return. Even so, the yellow metal appears indecisive as a whole amid the mixed catalysts surrounding the US Fed and China, as well as the market’s inaction.
Is Bitcoin’s 2023 bull rally at an end?
Bitcoin's big-picture outlook shows a slow-down in the 2023 rally and a potential reversal. The developments in the RSI and AO indicators reveal a bearish fate seen in 2021 and hints at an incoming crash.
Another busy week ahead, is it time to buy USD?
Having negotiated the hawkish set of Fed and ECB meetings last week, FX markets will this week brace for around 10 central bank policy decisions across the developed and emerging market space.