EUR/GBP extends bounce off yearly low to 0.8550 as ECB rate hike concerns challenge BoE hawks

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
Share:
  • EUR/GBP picks up bids to refresh intraday high, stretches recovery from 10-month low.
  • ECB policymakers suggest higher rates despite softer German PPI.
  • UK’s two-year borrowing costs jump to 15-year high, suggesting more power for BoE hawks.
  • Risk catalysts eyed ahead of Wednesday’s British inflation.

EUR/GBP renews intraday high near 0.8550 as it picks up bids to stretch the previous day’s rebound from the lowest levels since August 2022 heading into Tuesday’s London open. In doing so, the cross-currency pair justifies hawkish concerns from the European Central Bank (ECB) while ignoring German inflation clues and the expectations of the Bank of England (BoE) rate hikes.

Germany’s Producer Price Index (PPI) rises by 1.0% for May versus 1.7% YoY expected and 4.1% prior whereas the monthly figures spread disappointment with -1.4% mark compared to -0.7% market forecasts and 0.3% previous readings. It’s worth noting that statistics from Germany and the Eurozone have recently flagged concerns of the economic slowdown in the old continent and challenged the Euro bulls.

Even so, European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Peter Kazimir said on Monday, “We need to raise rates again in July.” On the same line, ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane said that another rate hike in July seemed appropriate but noted that the decision in September will depend on incoming data, per Reuters. Furthermore, ECB Governing Council member Isabelle Schnabel also said, “Risks to the inflation outlook are tilted to the upside.” ECB’s Schnabel also cited the need to keep raising interest rates until seeing convincing evidence that developments in underlying inflation are consistent with a return of headline inflation to 2%.

On the other hand, The Times came out with the news suggesting that the UK government’s two-year borrowing costs have risen above 5% for the first time in 15 years amid mounting expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) will lift interest rates again this week as it battles to contain inflation. The news also added that the Gilt yields, which move inversely to the British Pound prices, have soared in recent days as traders bet that Threadneedle Street will need to raise rates further and will keep them higher for longer than had been anticipated.

Elsewhere, the fears of slower economic recovery in the UK join the US-China tension to weigh on the sentiment and allow the Euro pair to remain on the front foot versus the Pound Sterling. While portraying the mood, S&P500 Futures print mild losses whereas the US 10-year and two-year Treasury bond yields grind near 3.82% and 4.75% respectively by the press time, after rising in the last two consecutive days.

Moving on, a light calendar in Eurozone and the UK may restrict immediate EUR/GBP moves ahead of Wednesday’s UK inflation data and Thursday’s Bank of England (BoE) Monetary Policy Meeting.

Technical analysis

Oversold RSI conditions triggered the EUR/GBP pair’s rebound from a 13-day-old falling support line, close to 0.8510 by the press time. However, the quote’s recovery remains elusive unless it crosses the two-month-old resistance line, near 0.8580 at the latest.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.8549
Today Daily Change 0.0013
Today Daily Change % 0.15%
Today daily open 0.8536
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8608
Daily SMA50 0.8705
Daily SMA100 0.8768
Daily SMA200 0.8752
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8548
Previous Daily Low 0.8518
Previous Weekly High 0.8613
Previous Weekly Low 0.8522
Previous Monthly High 0.8835
Previous Monthly Low 0.8583
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8537
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.853
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8521
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8505
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8491
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.855
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8564
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.858

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0900 amid modest USD strength

EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0900 amid modest USD strength

EUR/USD is holding steady above 1.0900, struggling to gain any meaningful traction early Tuesday. The US Dollar builds on its recent bounce from over a one-month low touched last Friday and edges higher for the third successive day ahead of mid-tier US data and Fedspeak. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD struggles to justify hawkish BoE concerns below 1.2800, Fed bets, UK inflation eyed

GBP/USD struggles to justify hawkish BoE concerns below 1.2800, Fed bets, UK inflation eyed

GBP/USD remains defensive near 1.2780 as it struggles to justify the hawkish concerns about the BoE ahead of the UK’s inflation data. The recently mixed concerns about the Fed also prod the Pound Sterling traders as it struggles to extend the previous day’s U-turn from the highest levels since April 2022.

GBP/USD News

Gold tug-of-war around $1,950, Fed clues eyed

Gold tug-of-war around $1,950, Fed clues eyed

Gold price fades two-day-old bearish bias as it recovers from the intraday low amid the full market’s return. Even so, the yellow metal appears indecisive as a whole amid the mixed catalysts surrounding the US Fed and China, as well as the market’s inaction.

Gold News

Is Bitcoin’s 2023 bull rally at an end?

Is Bitcoin’s 2023 bull rally at an end?

Bitcoin's big-picture outlook shows a slow-down in the 2023 rally and a potential reversal. The developments in the RSI and AO indicators reveal a bearish fate seen in 2021 and hints at an incoming crash. 

Read more

Another busy week ahead, is it time to buy USD?

Another busy week ahead, is it time to buy USD?

Having negotiated the hawkish set of Fed and ECB meetings last week, FX markets will this week brace for around 10 central bank policy decisions across the developed and emerging market space. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures