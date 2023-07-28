EUR/GBP drops swiftly as BoE to tighten policy further despite recession fears

- EUR/GBP resumes its downside journey as BoE prepares for 14th consecutive interest-rate hike.
- UK retail orders and factory activities are facing wrath due to higher cost pressures and an uncertain demand outlook.
- The ECB raised interest rates by 25 bps to 4.25% and will remain data-dependent for the September policy.
The EUR/GBP pair falls back sharply after facing stiff barricades around 0.8590 in the European session. The asset faces significant offers as the Bank of England (BoE) is expected to continue its rate-hiking spell despite elongated fears of a recession in the United Kingdom.
UK’s authority shows concerns about deepening recession fears due to aggressive interest-rate hikes by the BoE. UK Treasury Advisers to Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt suggest slowing down the pace of hiking interest rates so that the economy could be defended from entering into a recession.
Investors should note that the BoE has already raised its interest rates to 5.0% and is preparing to raise straight for the 14th time. It is expected that the BoE will announce a 25 basis point (bp) interest rate hike on August 03 and will push interest rates to 5.25%.
The UK economy is under severe pressure as the housing sector has started faltering due to higher borrowing costs. Also, retail orders and factory activities are facing wrath due to higher cost pressures and an uncertain demand outlook.
Meanwhile, the Euro fails to outperform despite the European Central Bank (ECB) raising interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.25% on Thursday. ECB President Christine Lagarde was expected to deliver a hawkish stance as the job market has remained exceptionally strong in Eurozone.
The ECB is expected to remain data-dependent for its September policy, as commented by ECB Lagarde. On the economic data front, the German economy remained stagnant in the second quarter while investors were anticipating a nominal growth of 0.1% against a contraction of 0.3%, being recorded in the January-March quarter.
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8557
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26
|Today daily open
|0.8579
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8582
|Daily SMA50
|0.8598
|Daily SMA100
|0.869
|Daily SMA200
|0.8727
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.86
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8544
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8701
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.857
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8658
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8518
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8578
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8565
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8549
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8519
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8494
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8604
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.863
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.866
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays defensive near 1.0950 ahead of German, US inflation
EUR/USD is on the back foot near 1.0950 in the European trading hours. The US Dollar is consolidating weekly gains ahead of the key PCE inflation data. Dovish ECB rate hike and commentary will likely keep Euro bears in control. German inflation data eyed as well.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.2800 despite modest USD strength
GBP/USD is bouncing back above 1.2800, despite modest US Dollar strength in the European session on Friday. The US Dollar builds on the previous day's strong rally from a one-week low and climbs to its highest level since July 10 ahead of US PCE inflation.
Gold price turns bearish as hopes of more rate hikes in September solidify
Gold price falls back as Greenback swallows steroids amid US economic resilience. US Q2 GDP, demand for Durable Goods in June remained robust due to higher consumer spending.
ImmutableX price rallies 16% while Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple consolidate
ImmutableX (IMX) price saw a massive surge in buying pressure after a huge uptick in interest from traders. This outlook comes as Bitcoin price continues to trade sideways, hugging the $30,000 psychological level.
PCE Inflation Preview: Price pressures set to fade in Fed favorite figures, US Dollar to follow suit Premium
PCE is the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation as it rapidly adjusts to consumers' changing preferences. If shoppers rush to buy Barbie dolls in response to the movie, their weight in calculations of price rises grows fast.