EUR/GBP drops swiftly as BoE to tighten policy further despite recession fears

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
Share:
  • EUR/GBP resumes its downside journey as BoE prepares for 14th consecutive interest-rate hike.
  • UK retail orders and factory activities are facing wrath due to higher cost pressures and an uncertain demand outlook.
  • The ECB raised interest rates by 25 bps to 4.25% and will remain data-dependent for the September policy.

The EUR/GBP pair falls back sharply after facing stiff barricades around 0.8590 in the European session. The asset faces significant offers as the Bank of England (BoE) is expected to continue its rate-hiking spell despite elongated fears of a recession in the United Kingdom.

UK’s authority shows concerns about deepening recession fears due to aggressive interest-rate hikes by the BoE. UK Treasury Advisers to Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt suggest slowing down the pace of hiking interest rates so that the economy could be defended from entering into a recession.

Investors should note that the BoE has already raised its interest rates to 5.0% and is preparing to raise straight for the 14th time. It is expected that the BoE will announce a 25 basis point (bp) interest rate hike on August 03 and will push interest rates to 5.25%.

The UK economy is under severe pressure as the housing sector has started faltering due to higher borrowing costs. Also, retail orders and factory activities are facing wrath due to higher cost pressures and an uncertain demand outlook.

Meanwhile, the Euro fails to outperform despite the European Central Bank (ECB) raising interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.25% on Thursday. ECB President Christine Lagarde was expected to deliver a hawkish stance as the job market has remained exceptionally strong in Eurozone.

The ECB is expected to remain data-dependent for its September policy, as commented by ECB Lagarde. On the economic data front, the German economy remained stagnant in the second quarter while investors were anticipating a nominal growth of 0.1% against a contraction of 0.3%, being recorded in the January-March quarter.

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8557
Today Daily Change -0.0022
Today Daily Change % -0.26
Today daily open 0.8579
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8582
Daily SMA50 0.8598
Daily SMA100 0.869
Daily SMA200 0.8727
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.86
Previous Daily Low 0.8544
Previous Weekly High 0.8701
Previous Weekly Low 0.857
Previous Monthly High 0.8658
Previous Monthly Low 0.8518
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8578
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8565
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8549
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8519
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8494
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8604
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.863
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.866

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD stays defensive near 1.0950 ahead of German, US inflation

EUR/USD stays defensive near 1.0950 ahead of German, US inflation

EUR/USD is on the back foot near 1.0950 in the European trading hours. The US Dollar is consolidating weekly gains ahead of the key PCE inflation data. Dovish ECB rate hike and commentary will likely keep Euro bears in control. German inflation data eyed as well. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD recovers above 1.2800 despite modest USD strength

GBP/USD recovers above 1.2800 despite modest USD strength

GBP/USD is bouncing back above 1.2800, despite modest US Dollar strength in the European session on Friday. The US Dollar builds on the previous day's strong rally from a one-week low and climbs to its highest level since July 10 ahead of US PCE inflation. 

GBP/USD News

Gold price turns bearish as hopes of more rate hikes in September solidify

Gold price turns bearish as hopes of more rate hikes in September solidify

Gold price falls back as Greenback swallows steroids amid US economic resilience. US Q2 GDP, demand for Durable Goods in June remained robust due to higher consumer spending.

Gold News

ImmutableX price rallies 16% while Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple consolidate

ImmutableX price rallies 16% while Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple consolidate

ImmutableX (IMX) price saw a massive surge in buying pressure after a huge uptick in interest from traders. This outlook comes as Bitcoin price continues to trade sideways, hugging the $30,000 psychological level.

Read more

PCE Inflation Preview: Price pressures set to fade in Fed favorite figures, US Dollar to follow suit Premium

PCE Inflation Preview: Price pressures set to fade in Fed favorite figures, US Dollar to follow suit

PCE is the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation as it rapidly adjusts to consumers' changing preferences. If shoppers rush to buy Barbie dolls in response to the movie, their weight in calculations of price rises grows fast.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures