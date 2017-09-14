EUR/GBP consolidates significant losses on rising BoE rate hike expectations

EUR/GBP consolidates significant losses on rising BoE rate hike expectationsBy Matías Salord
EUR/GBP dropped on Thursday more than a hundred pips and is headed for the lowest daily close since July 19. The pair tumbled on the back of a rally of the pound across the board boosted, first by Bank of England’s rate decision and then, by comments from Governor Mark Carney.
As expected, the BoE left monetary policy unchanged with a vote 7-2 to keep interest rates at record low level of 0.25%. Market participants perceived the statement and the minutes as hawkish. “The notable shift towards “a majority of members” judging that “some withdrawal of stimulus was likely to be appropriate in coming months” implies a closer voting bias that could quickly shift to a majority call for a policy shift”, said Timothy Riddell, an analyst at Westpac.
Bank of England sends hawkish signal to markets - Danske Bank
Then, Carney reaffirmed what the BoE said in the statement and added that the possibility of a rate hike has risen. The comments pushed the pound further to the upside.
BoE's Carney: Possibility of a rate hike has definitely increased
EUR/GBP bottomed at 0.8865, the lowest in almost two months. Near the end of the US session was trading at 0.8890, headed toward the fifth daily decline in a row and having the worst performance in months.
Technical levels
To the downside, support levels might be located at 0.8865 (daily low), 0.8825 (Jul 19 low) and 0.8790 (Jul 7 high). On the flip side, resistance might now be seen 0.8920 (Aug 1 & 3 low), 0.8980 (Sep 12 & 13 low) and 0.9045 (Sep 14 high).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.