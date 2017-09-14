BoE's Carney: Possibility of a rate hike has definitely increased

BoE's Carney: Possibility of a rate hike has definitely increasedBy Eren Sengezer
Bank of England (BOE) Governor Mark Carney is crossing the wires, saying that the possibility of a rate hike had definitely increased.
Key quotes (via Reuters):
- Price rises have been entirely result of falling sterling due to Brexit
- I see shift in balancing act for BoE
- We will take decision on rates based on data
- Possibility of a rate hike has definitely increased
- Talking about a modest adjustment in interest rates
