EUR/GBP challenges weekly lows near 0.8600

- EUR/GBP remains sidelined above 0.8600.
- EUR-selling is forcing the cross to shed extra ground.
- Latest polls see Tories leading with 38% vote intention.
The renewed selling pressure around the shared currency is dragging EUR/GBP to print weekly lows in the levels just above 0.86 the figure.
EUR/GBP focused on election polls
The European cross is navigating fresh weekly lows in the vicinity of the 0.8600 handle in the first half of the week on the back of persistent downside pressure hitting the single currency and some upside bias favouring the quid.
In fact, the Sterling has picked up extra pace today after latest YouGov polls showed Conservatives remain on the lead by 38% vs. Labour at 25%.
Also supporting the Pound, the UK Services PMI improved to 50.0 during October, surpassing estimates and retaking the expansionary territory.
On this side of the Channel, Producer Prices in the broader Euroland rose 0.1% MoM during October and dropped 1.2% from a year earlier.
EUR/GBP key levels
The cross is losing 0.31% at 0.8609 and a breach of 0.8574 (monthly low Oct.17) would expose 0.8488 (monthly low May 6) and then 0.8474 (2019 low Mar.12). On the other hand, the next hurdle aligns at 0.8676 (high Oct.24) followed by 0.8810 (200-day SMA) and finally 0.8906 (50% Fibo of the May-August rally).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD accelerates slump, nears 1.1100
The EUR/USD pair is down to a fresh weekly low, barely holding above the 1.1100 figure as soaring Wall Street underpins dollar’s demand. Data being ignored, focus on US-China trade deal optimism.
GBP/USD trading below 1.29 after upbeat UK Services PMI
GBP/USD is trading below 1.29. UK Services PMI marginally beat expectations with 50 points. Election polls continue showing a substantial lead for the Conservatives.
USD/JPY: Risk appetite exposes 109.30 resistance
Asian equities rallied following Wall Street’s lead, underpinning the pair. US Treasury yields extend their recovery to fresh one-week highs. USD/JPY set to continue advancing on positive market mood.
Gold: Flirting with 50-DMA pivotal point, just above $1500 mark
Gold edged lower for the second straight session on Tuesday and retreated farther from a resistance marked by the top end of a one-month-old trading range, retested last week.
Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: Multi-trillion business fuels Stellar Lumens’ bonfire
The hot topic of the day is Stellar Lumens and the great campfire it has set up to burn around 50 million tokens. The market response has been an increase of more than 20% in XLM’s price during the Asian session.