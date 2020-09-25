EUR/GBP: Brexit uncertainty likely to push it to 0.92 – Rabobank

Analysts at Rabobank, hold the view that while EUR/GBP may slip further on a one month view, but politicians may still pave the way for a moderate recovery in six months. They warn the cross will likely rise to 0.92.
Key Quotes:
“The pound is shaping up to have its worst month since October 2016. When measured against the USD, GBP has plunged around 4.8% since the start of September. Since this move has been accentuated by a broad-based bounce in the value of the greenback, the pound losses are a slightly less shocking 2.4% vs. the EUR. There has been a lot of talk in the market in recent weeks about whether or not sterling has now hit “peak bearishness”. Given the huge degree of political uncertainly faced by the UK in the coming months we would consider it foolhardy to rule out the prospect of further sharp losses for the pound.”
“Our central view is that Brexit uncertainty is likely to push EUR/GBP to 0.92 in the coming weeks after which we expect a half-hearted improvement in GBP’s tone resulting in a move to 0.89 on a 6 month view. It is possible, however, to envisage a scenario of a no-trade-deal Brexit and another worsening in the UK economic backdrop which in turn could lead to both increased discord within the Johnson government and a negative Bank rate. These factors could result in a significant lurch lower in the value of the pound.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD challenges weekly lows after mixed Durable Goods Orders
US Durable Goods Orders were up a measly 0.4% in August, missing expectations of 1.0%, although Nondefense Capital Goods Orders ex Aircraft jumped 1.8%. Equities bounce from lows, but the dollar maintains its strength.
GBP/USD loses 1.2700 as the dollar keeps rallying
GBP/USD approaches its weekly low at 1.2674 as demand for the American currency extends into the final trading session of the week. Hopes for a UK trade deal with the EU doing little for Sterling.
XAU/USD hangs near 2-month lows, bears await a break below 100-DMA
Gold failed to capitalize on the previous day's modest rebound from the vicinity of 100-day SMA support, instead met with some fresh supply on Friday.
Breaking: The IRS makes it hard to pretend you don’t have Bitcoin
The cryptocurrency holders might have a hard time trying to hide their Bitcoins or other digital assets. IRS considers changing the standard 1040 form by including a bold question on the front page: At any time during 2020, did you sell, receive, send, exchange, or otherwise acquire any financial interest in any virtual currency?
WTI: Sellers continue to lurk near $40.80
WTI (futures on NYMEX) turns south towards the $40 mark in the European session, having faced rejection above $40.50 on several occasions.