EUR/GBP advances to 2020 highs near 0.8570

- EUR/GBP moves higher to the 0.8570 region.
- UK Industrial/Manufacturing Production disappoint.
- UK monthly GDP came in at -0.3% in November.
The selling pressure around the sterling is now picking up extra pace and is helping EUR/GBP to clinch fresh multi-week highs in the 0.8570 area.
EUR/GBP boosted by UK data
The European cross is posting gains for the third session in a row and trades in fresh 3-week highs in response to the continuation of the downside momentum around the British pound.
Indeed, the quid is suffering the poor results from the UK calendar, where the monthly GDP showed the economy contracted 0.3% during November. Further data showed the Industrial Production and Manufacturing Production contracted 1.2% MoM and 1.7% MoM, respectively, during the same period. On the brighter side, the trade deficit shrunk sharply to £5.26 billion, also in November.
Later in the day, the NIESR GDP Estimate is due ahead of key inflation figures and the Autun Budget on Wednesday, the BoE’s Credit Conditions Survey on Thursday and Friday’s Retail Sales.
What to look for around GBP
The sterling is expected to remain under pressure in the next months, as economic and political uncertainty are predicted to re-emerge after the Brexit deadline on January 31st. In fact, further effervescence between the EU and the UK is almost priced in, particularly on the trade front. In addition, speculations that the Bank of England could announce some kind of stimulus (lower interest rates) if the economic outlook deteriorates further later in the year are also seen weighing on the currency.
EUR/GBP key levels
The cross is gaining 0.58% at 0.8560 and faces the next hurdle at 0.8576 (2020 high Jan.13) seconded by 0.8591 (high Dec.23) and finally 0.8684 (100-day SMA). On the flip side, a breakdown of 0.8454 (2020 low Jan.8) would expose 0.8275 (2019 low Dec.13) and then 0.7598 (monthly low Jun.24 2016).
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD crashes below 1.30 amid GDP fall, BOE dovishness
GBP/USD is extending its downfall below 1.30, the lowest in 2020, after GDP badly disappointed with -0.3%. Moreover, the Bank of England is hinting of a rate cut.
EUR/USD edges higher amid trade optimism, USD weakness
EUR/USD is trading above 1.11, enjoying the upbeat mood ahead of the Sino-American signing of the trade deal. The dollar remains on the back foot after weak jobs data.
Forex Today: Trade optimism lifts mood, pound pressured by the BOE, Iran still eyed
The mood in financial markets is upbeat as Chinese Vice Premier Liu He leads a delegation to Washington. He is set to sign Phase One of the trade deal and investors are already eyeing the second phase.
Gold slide to $1550 area; erases Friday’s positive move
Gold edged lower on the first day of a new trading week and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, around $1550 level.
USD/JPY peeps above 100-week MA, Yen under pressure on trade headlines
USD/JPY is flashing green, possibly on the back of trade optimism. The bulls need a convincing move above the 100-week average hurdle.. The pair may have a tough time confirming a breakout, as markets may offer US dollars on disinflation concerns.