EUR/CHF rises toward 0.9350 following a bumper rate cut by the SNB

EUR/CHF appreciates after SNB unexpectedly cut rates by 50 basis points, doubling market expectations of a 25 basis point cut.

SNB Chairman Schlegel highlighted that rate cuts remain the primary tool for monetary easing if further adjustments are required.

Traders expect the ECB to deliver a quarter-basis point rate cut later on Thursday.

EUR/CHF gains ground following the SNB Monetary Policy Assessment, trading around 0.9340 during the European hours on Thursday. The EUR/CHF cross appreciates as the Swiss Franc (CHF) faces challenges as the Swiss National Bank (SNB) unexpectedly cuts its benchmark Sight Deposit Rate by 50 basis points (bps), lowering it from 1.00% to 0.50%. This decision caught markets off guard, as consensus had anticipated a smaller 25 bps reduction to 0.75% for the quarter ending in December.

In its Monetary Policy Assessment, the Swiss National Bank emphasized its readiness to intervene in the foreign exchange market when necessary. The SNB reaffirmed its commitment to closely monitoring economic developments and stated that it would adjust its monetary policy as needed to ensure inflation remains within the range consistent with medium-term price stability.

SNB Chairman Martin Schlegel addressed the surprise rate cut during the post-policy meeting press conference, explaining the rationale behind the decision. Schlegel emphasized that rate cuts remain the primary tool for monetary easing if further adjustments are required. He also noted that the current monetary easing aims to counteract reduced inflationary pressures. Additionally, he reaffirmed the SNB's readiness to intervene in foreign exchange markets when necessary.

In the Eurozone, the European Central Bank (ECB) is set to announce its interest rate decision following the December monetary policy meeting later on Thursday. Markets widely anticipate a 25 basis point rate cut, reducing the Main Refinancing Operations Rate to 3.15% from 3.40% and the Deposit Facility Rate to 3.00% from 3.25%.

Traders will closely monitor ECB President Christine Lagarde's press conference following the policy decision, where she is expected to present a prepared statement on monetary policy and address questions from the media.