EUR/CAD Price Forecast: Falls toward 1.4750 as bearish price momentum continues

EUR/CAD may navigate the region around the psychological level of 1.4700.

The 14-day RSI indicates sustained bearish momentum, hovering slightly above the 30 level.

The cross may test the area near the “pullback resistance” around the 1.4870 level.

EUR/CAD extends its losing streak to a fifth consecutive session, trading near the 1.4770 level during early European trading hours on Thursday. Daily chart technical analysis points to waning short-term momentum, with the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) positioned below the 14-day EMA.

Meanwhile, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), a widely used indicator for gauging overbought or oversold conditions, is currently just above the 30 mark. This suggests ongoing bearish momentum without confirming a fully oversold condition.

If the RSI falls below 30, traders may look for signs of an upward correction. A rebound from oversold levels could drive the pair back toward the 1.4800-1.4850 range, where sellers may once again challenge the strength of any recovery attempt.

On the downside, key support is positioned at 1.4700, a level of particular significance for technical traders. This support could either act as a buffer, potentially slowing further decline, or, if decisively broken, reinforce the bearish trend. A break below 1.4700 could open the door for EUR/CAD cross to approach its seven-month low of 1.4587.

On the upside, EUR/CAD faces initial resistance around 1.4870, a level that previously served as support but has now become “pullback resistance.” A move above this “throwback” level could suggest cautious bullish sentiment emerging among traders.

If EUR/CAD breaks above 1.4870, the focus would then shift to the nine-day EMA at 1.4884 and the 14-day EMA at 1.4922. These EMAs act as dynamic resistance points that would need to be surpassed for any substantial bullish momentum to gain traction.

EUR/CAD: Daily Chart