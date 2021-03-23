EUR/CAD Price Analysis: Bears seek a break of hourly support

EUR/CAD bears seeking an optimal entry on the hourly time frame.

Daily bearish trend is compelling as price is capped on the correction.

EUR/CAD's upside correction has been capped by a significant Fibonacci level and the focus remains firmly on the downside.

The following is a top-down analysis that illustrates the bias.

Daily chart

The daily chart's trajectory is south which raises prospects of a short opportunity from the lower time frames.

4-hour chart

With the price still above the 21-SMA, however, bears will need to be patient for a little while longer until break of support.

However, the nearest support structure is some way off.

1-hour chart

From a 1-hour perspective, the current support structure offers a faster entry point to target the downside from a restest of the support that would be expected to act as resistance.

Momentum is bearish and the price is well below the 21-SMA.