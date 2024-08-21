EUR/CAD drops to near 1.5150 despite a dovish BoC, lower Oil prices

The downside of the EUR/CAD cross would be retrained due to the dovish mood surrounding the BoC.

Canada's Consumer Price Index eased to 2.5% YoY in July, which has marked the slowest increase since March 2021.

ECB officials adopt caution about committing to a rate-cut path amid inflation concerns.

EUR/CAD halts its gains, trading around 1.5130 during the European session on Wednesday. The Canadian Dollar (CAD) strengthens against its peers despite soft inflation data that supports a dovish stance from the Bank of Canada (BoC). Furthermore, the commodity-linked CAD managed to hold its ground, even as crude Oil prices declined. Given the fact that Canada is the largest Oil exporter to the United States (US).

Canada's Consumer Price Index (CPI) eased to 2.5% year-on-year in July, down from 2.7% in the previous month, aligning with market expectations. This marks the slowest increase in consumer prices since March 2021. Additionally, the closely watched BoC Consumer Price Index Core fell to 1.7% YoY, from the previous 1.9% reading, reinforcing dovish expectations for the Bank of Canada.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price extends its losing streak for the fourth successive session, trading around $73.00 per barrel at the time of writing, amid hopes for a ceasefire in the Middle East. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken concluded a trip to the region aimed at facilitating a ceasefire in Gaza. Blinken, along with mediators from Egypt and Qatar, has raised hopes for a US "bridging proposal" that could narrow the gaps between the conflicting parties in the 10-month-old war, per Reuters.

The EUR/CAD cross received support as traders expect the European Central Bank (ECB) to gradually lower interest rates. However, ECB officials have been cautious about committing to a specific rate-cut schedule, given concerns that inflationary pressures might pick up again.

Traders are likely to observe Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data from the Eurozone and Germany scheduled for release on Thursday. HCOB Composite PMI for the Eurozone is expected to report a 50.1 reading, falling short of the previous reading of 50.2 reading.