“In France, there has been a remarkable tightening in the OAT-Bund 10-year spread, which closed at 66bp yesterday from a late-June peak of 82. The main trigger was the news that numerous centre and left-wing candidates have dropped out of three-way runoffs to curb the rise in Marine Le Pen's right-wing Naitonal Rally party. This raises the chances of a hung parliament.”

“We had argued for a move to 1.0800 on the back of softer US data this week, but admit that the move came in before our expectations given the shockingly low ISM services. We remain somewhat doubtful that markets will be comfortable with EUR/USD trading close to 1.09 given lingering uncertainty about French politics and the rising risk of a Trump re-election.”

“Market expectations for ECB easing (40bp by year-end) were given an implicit nod by some speakers openly discussing the chances of further cuts. There is a good probability those expectations will remain quite stable throughout July, meaning that the policy factor should not really be a major driver for EUR/USD.”

The message that European Central Bank (ECB) officials sent from Sintra was one of patience. There is clearly no pressure to move with back-to-back rate cuts given slower disinflation, and it seems that the preference is also for a wait-and-see approach over verbal intervention when it comes to the recent bond market turmoil, ING FX strategist Francesco Pesole.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.