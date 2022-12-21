German DAX is making a nice turn-up after the completion of a five-wave drop from 14674 high, so I think more weakness will be seen after current rally in (B) which is now at first 14k resistance, but there is also a second, possibly even more important one at 14192. If DAX drops further, then EURUSD will have hard times breaking above 1.0730/40.

