ECB’s Muller: Second virus wave probably stronger than expected

The European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Madis Muller said on Friday, the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic is probably stronger than expected.

The ECB would favour tools that directly reach the economy, like TLTROs, he added.

Commenting on the virus, President Christine Lagarde said Thursday that the “COVID vaccine reduces uncertainty,” adding that "complete lockdown is not the best way to deal with the second wave."

Note that Germany reported record 23,542 new infections on Friday, as per the latest data published by the RKI.