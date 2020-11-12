Lagarde speech: COVID vaccine reduces uncertainty

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), is delivering her remarks at the ECB Forum on Central Banking 2020.

Key quotes

"COVID vaccine reduces uncertainty."

"Complete lockdown not the best way to deal with the second wave."

"Businesses no longer see COVID restrictions as a one-off, impairs decisions."

