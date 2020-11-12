Lagarde speech: COVID vaccine reduces uncertainty

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), is delivering her remarks at the ECB Forum on Central Banking 2020.
Key quotes
"COVID vaccine reduces uncertainty."
"Complete lockdown not the best way to deal with the second wave."
"Businesses no longer see COVID restrictions as a one-off, impairs decisions."
About ECB President Lagarde
The European Central Bank's President Christine Lagarde, born in 1956 in France, has formerly served as Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, and minister of finance in France. She began her eight-year term at the helm of the ECB in November 2019. As part of her job in the Governing Council, Lagarde holds press conferences in detailing how the ECB observes the current and future state of the European economy. Her comments may positively or negatively the euro's trend in the short-term. Usually, a hawkish outlook boosts the euro (bullish), while a dovish one weighs on the common currency (bearish).
