- Dow Jones climbed over 500 points on Thursday.
- US equities are attempting a recovery for the third time.
- Risk appetite is slowly rebuilding as investors pivot back to rate cut watch.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) recovered over 500 points during the Thursday market session as markets take another run at pushing equities back into a bullish trajectory after a near-term plunge fueled by fresh fears of a US recession. Market flows are beginning to return to normal, or some version of it, and indexes are taking another crack at recovering lost ground. However, the Dow Jones still remains on the wrong end of price action and scrambling to reclaim the 40,000.00 handle.
US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended August 2 printed at 233K, less than the forecast 240K and easing back from the previous week’s 250K. Cooling initial unemployment figures are helping investors keep a lid on recent downturn fears after last week’s US labor data dump sparked a firm risk-off bid.
US data watchers will be on the lookout for a fresh round of producer and consumer-level inflation figures due next week. US Producer Price Index (PPI) inflation is slated for next Tuesday, with Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation on the books for next Wednesday.
Dow Jones news
The Dow Jones is in a broad recovery mode, with nearly all of the index’s listed securities in the green on Thursday. Walt Disney Co. (DIS) is still down -1.13% and testing below $85.00 per share after reporting weaker-than-expected profits from theme park operations despite an upswing in revenue streaming services.
Intel Corp. (INTC) is in recovery mode on Thursday, rising over 4% and approaching $20.00 per share after hitting a fresh 52-week low early in the day. The tech giant is seeing a bounce in its share price after investors were spooked by a slight miss in Q2 earnings and a downside revision to Intel’s forward guidance for Q3.
Dow Jones price forecast
The Dow Jones has reclaimed the 39,000.00 handle in another intraday bid to spark fresh topside momentum, and bidders will be hoping that the third time’s the charm after repeated failures to make meaningful headway this week. The index has avoided falling back below the 38,500.00 level after its latest three-day plunge that dragged the equity board down -6.58% top-to-bottom, and bulls remain determined to keep the Dow Jones trading above the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 38,011.45.
Dow Jones daily chart
Dow Jones FAQs
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of the oldest stock market indices in the world, is compiled of the 30 most traded stocks in the US. The index is price-weighted rather than weighted by capitalization. It is calculated by summing the prices of the constituent stocks and dividing them by a factor, currently 0.152. The index was founded by Charles Dow, who also founded the Wall Street Journal. In later years it has been criticized for not being broadly representative enough because it only tracks 30 conglomerates, unlike broader indices such as the S&P 500.
Many different factors drive the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The aggregate performance of the component companies revealed in quarterly company earnings reports is the main one. US and global macroeconomic data also contributes as it impacts on investor sentiment. The level of interest rates, set by the Federal Reserve (Fed), also influences the DJIA as it affects the cost of credit, on which many corporations are heavily reliant. Therefore, inflation can be a major driver as well as other metrics which impact the Fed decisions.
Dow Theory is a method for identifying the primary trend of the stock market developed by Charles Dow. A key step is to compare the direction of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) and only follow trends where both are moving in the same direction. Volume is a confirmatory criteria. The theory uses elements of peak and trough analysis. Dow’s theory posits three trend phases: accumulation, when smart money starts buying or selling; public participation, when the wider public joins in; and distribution, when the smart money exits.
There are a number of ways to trade the DJIA. One is to use ETFs which allow investors to trade the DJIA as a single security, rather than having to buy shares in all 30 constituent companies. A leading example is the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA). DJIA futures contracts enable traders to speculate on the future value of the index and Options provide the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell the index at a predetermined price in the future. Mutual funds enable investors to buy a share of a diversified portfolio of DJIA stocks thus providing exposure to the overall index.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0900 on renewed USD strength
EUR/USD struggles to build on European session gains and trades below 1.0900 in the second half of the day on Thursday. Better-than-expected weekly Initial Jobless Claims data from the US supports the USD, causing the pair to stretch lower.
USD/JPY surpasses 147.00 to print daily highs
USD/JPY maintains its constructive bias well in place and reclaims the area beyond the 147.00 barrier against the backdrop of broad-based risk-on mood, further gains in the US Dollar and higher US yields across the curve.
Gold resumes advance after reconquering $2,400
Gold (XAU/USD) trades decisively higher on the day above $2,410 on Thursday, looking to snap a five-day losing streak. Despite the renewed USD strength and rising US yields, XAU/USD seems to be attracting technical buyers after breaking above $2,400.
Bitcoin price poised for a potential relief rally before continuing its current downtrend
Bitcoin's (BTC) price is recovering from initial weekly losses after a 7% drop on Monday, trading 3.8% higher at $57,245 at the time of writing on Thursday.
Blaring the bear market siren
The market may long for a peaceful passage, but we're gearing up for what looks to be more akin to a rollercoaster expedition. Prepare for a potentially "Turbulent Thursday" and brace for what might become a "Frantic Friday."