- Dow Jones remains stubbornly flat in quiet Thursday trading.
- Stocks, bonds, and currencies all go flat as markets await key US data.
- Friday’s NFP to go a long way in confirming market rate cut outlook.
The Down Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) stuck firmly to midrange bets on Thursday as investors knuckle down for the wait to Friday’s US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) print. Investors are holding onto hopes for two rate cuts this year from the Federal Reserve (Fed) with the first expected in September. Continued easing in US data will help to confirm a softening economy, increasing the chances that the Fed will get pushed towards a faster pace of rate cuts.
US Initial Jobless Claims rose to 229K for the week ended May 31, jumping over the forecast 220K and the revised previous figure of 221K.
Friday’s US NFP is expected to show 185K net job additions in May, a step higher than the previous month’s 175K. Markets will also keep an eye out for any steep revisions to previous releases.
Dow Jones news
About two-thirds of the Dow Jones index is finding gains on Thursday, but declines in key major equities are keeping bullish momentum hobbled. Intel Corp. (INTC) and Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) are both down around 1% on the day, testing $30.49 and $498.87 per share, respectively. On the high side, Salesforce Inc. (CRM) and Nike Inc (NKE) are both up over 2% during the US market session. CRM is testing back over $240.00 per share while Nike is approaching $100.00 per share.
Dow Jones technicals
The Dow Jones is up around 60 points on Thursday, trading within a fifth of a percent from the day’s opening bids. Buyers have been struggling to haul bids back over the 39,000.00 handle, but the major equity index has recover from a near-term dip to 38,000.00.
The DJIA is still down -3% from all-time peaks above 40,000.00 set in May, but a long-term demand zone from 38,000.00 to 37,500.00 is keeping prices bolstered.
Dow Jones five minute chart
Dow Jones daily chart
Economic Indicator
Nonfarm Payrolls
The Nonfarm Payrolls release presents the number of new jobs created in the US during the previous month in all non-agricultural businesses; it is released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The monthly changes in payrolls can be extremely volatile. The number is also subject to strong reviews, which can also trigger volatility in the Forex board. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is seen as bearish, although previous months' reviews and the Unemployment Rate are as relevant as the headline figure. The market's reaction, therefore, depends on how the market assesses all the data contained in the BLS report as a whole.Read more.
Next release: Fri Jun 07, 2024 12:30
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: 185K
Previous: 175K
Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics
America’s monthly jobs report is considered the most important economic indicator for forex traders. Released on the first Friday following the reported month, the change in the number of positions is closely correlated with the overall performance of the economy and is monitored by policymakers. Full employment is one of the Federal Reserve’s mandates and it considers developments in the labor market when setting its policies, thus impacting currencies. Despite several leading indicators shaping estimates, Nonfarm Payrolls tend to surprise markets and trigger substantial volatility. Actual figures beating the consensus tend to be USD bullish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0850 post-Lagarde
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0850 after rising above 1.0900 earlier in the day. The European Central Bank reduced key rates by 25 bps as expected but ECB President Lagarde refrained from committing to further easing, making it difficult for the Euro to gather strength.
GBP/USD retreats from daily highs, trades below 1.2800
GBP/USD edges lower in the American session on Thursday and trades in negative territory below 1.2800. The cautious market mood helps the US Dollar hold its ground and doesn't allow the pair to stretch higher.
Gold aiming to retest the $2,400 mark
Gold prices extend further their weekly rebound and flirt with the $2,380 zone, or two-week highs, on the back of the lacklustre performance of the Greenback, small gains in US yields, and rising speculation of interest rate cuts by the Fed after the summer.
Shiba Inu price likely to rise as whales accumulate
Shiba Inu price consolidation could end soon, as signaled by increased activity among previously dormant wallets and significant accumulation by whales. This surge in demand could potentially trigger a rally for SHIB.
The ECB starts cuts earlier and may move faster than the Fed
The European Central Bank cut all three of its key interest rates by 25 points, which is in line with market expectations. The ECB has kept rates unchanged for the past nine months and tightened policy from July 2022 to September 2023.