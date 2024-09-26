Dow Jones Industrial Average recovers balance on Thursday

- The Dow Jones rallied 200 points on Thursday as investors recover footing.
- US data came in broadly better than expected, easing recession fears.
- Despite a litany of Fed speakers, almost none addressed monetary policy.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rebounded around 200 points on Thursday, with investors reinvigorated after US economic data eased rising fears of an economic slowdown. A better-than-expected Durable Goods Orders print has assuaged fears that the Federal Reserve (Fed) might have aggressively cut rates last week in response to a deteriorating economic outlook. However, investors will still be keeping a close eye on monthly jobs report figures in the coming weeks.
US Durable Goods Orders held flat at 0.0% in August, well below the previous month's revised 9.9%, but still beat the forecast of a 2.6% contraction. Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended September 20 also beat forecasts, printing at 218K versus the expected 225K and easing down from the previous week's revised 222K.
The recent 50 bps rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) has caused some concerns in global markets. Some investors are worried that the large rate cut might be a response to a potential economic slowdown in the US. However, Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated last week that the rate cut was not a hasty reaction to signs of a recession, but rather a proactive measure to support the US labor market.
US Durable Goods Orders and week-on-week Initial Jobless Claims helped to bolster the Fed head's case, with both figures printing better than expected and the "soft landing" economic rhetoric holding steady. However, Friday's Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) inflation print will draw plenty of attention, and will be the real test of last week's Fed rate cut.
Dow Jones news
The Dow Jones is tilted firmly into the bullish side on Thursday, with over two-thirds of the equity index firmly planted in the green. Caterpillar (CAT) is trading firmly higher on the day, rising 3.3% near $391 per share following reports that China has unveiled another massive stimulus package meant to reinvigorate the Chinese housing and construction industries, a move that Caterpillar is widely expected to benefit from.
Dow Jones price forecast
Despite Thursday’s bullish tilt, the Dow Jones is struggling to make headway after the midweek’s bearish pullback. Still, price action is within arm’s reach of recent all-time highs, and bidders will have their sights set on the next leg up.
Dow Jones buyers have stubbornly staked their claim on the 42,000 handle, shrugging off signs of overbought conditions. On the low side, sellers will be looking to drag the equity board back down toward the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 40,870.
Dow Jones daily chart
Dow Jones FAQs
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of the oldest stock market indices in the world, is compiled of the 30 most traded stocks in the US. The index is price-weighted rather than weighted by capitalization. It is calculated by summing the prices of the constituent stocks and dividing them by a factor, currently 0.152. The index was founded by Charles Dow, who also founded the Wall Street Journal. In later years it has been criticized for not being broadly representative enough because it only tracks 30 conglomerates, unlike broader indices such as the S&P 500.
Many different factors drive the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The aggregate performance of the component companies revealed in quarterly company earnings reports is the main one. US and global macroeconomic data also contributes as it impacts on investor sentiment. The level of interest rates, set by the Federal Reserve (Fed), also influences the DJIA as it affects the cost of credit, on which many corporations are heavily reliant. Therefore, inflation can be a major driver as well as other metrics which impact the Fed decisions.
Dow Theory is a method for identifying the primary trend of the stock market developed by Charles Dow. A key step is to compare the direction of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) and only follow trends where both are moving in the same direction. Volume is a confirmatory criteria. The theory uses elements of peak and trough analysis. Dow’s theory posits three trend phases: accumulation, when smart money starts buying or selling; public participation, when the wider public joins in; and distribution, when the smart money exits.
There are a number of ways to trade the DJIA. One is to use ETFs which allow investors to trade the DJIA as a single security, rather than having to buy shares in all 30 constituent companies. A leading example is the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA). DJIA futures contracts enable traders to speculate on the future value of the index and Options provide the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell the index at a predetermined price in the future. Mutual funds enable investors to buy a share of a diversified portfolio of DJIA stocks thus providing exposure to the overall index.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD accelerates its recovery and retargets 1.1200
Further improvement in the risk-associated universe lends extra wings to EUR/USD, sending it to daily tops around 1.1190 on the back of the tepid decline in the US Dollar on Thursday.
GBP/USD clinches fresh 2024 highs around 1.3430
Further upside sees GBP/USD rise past the 1.3400 barrier and revisit levels last traded in March 2022 in response to the firm risk appetite trend and the small losses in the Greenback.
Gold holding at higher ground at around $2,670
Gold breaks to new high of $2,673 on Thursday. Falling interest rates globally, intensifying geopolitical conflicts and heightened Fed easing bets are the main factors.
Lukas Enzersdorfer-Konrad, Bitpanda deputy CEO: “Crypto needs Gary Gensler gone”
Lukas Enzersdorfer-Konrad is the deputy CEO at Bitpanda, a broker based in Europe with more than five million users. At the European Blockchain Convention held in Barcelona, the executive shared with FXStreet his views on the current state of the crypto industry and its regulation.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.