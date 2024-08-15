The Dow Jones climbed over 500 points on Thursday after upbeat US data print.

US Retail Sales surged to 18-month high in July.

Upbeat US data sloughs off recession fears, but tempers rate cut bets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) gained north of 500 points on Thursday, climbing around 1.3% on the day as equities tipped into the bullish side after US Retail Sales surged well above forecasts. Markets are shedding recent fears of a recession in the US economy, bolstering risk appetite and sending indexes broadly higher.

However, not all is rosy in financial markets post-Retail Sales. According to the CME’s FedWatch Tool, rate markets are now pricing in just 25% odds of a 50 bps double cut from the Federal Reserve (Fed) in September, down significantly from last week’s peak bets of 70% odds. Rate traders have still fully priced in a September rate trim as a done deal, with 75% odds of at least 25 basis points off of the top on September 18.

Dow Jones news

The Dow Jones is broadly higher on Thursday, with all but four of the index’s listed securities testing into the green for the day. Only four stocks on the board are seeing red, with losses being led by Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) which fell -1.87% to $40.13 per share.

The DJIA is getting dragged higher by firm gains from key listed companies, including Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) and Walmart Inc. (WMT). Cisco Systems is extending into a second day of gains after a solid earnings beat this week, rising 7.1% on Thursday to $48.67 per share. Walmart is seeing an earnings beat of its own on Thursday, climbing 6.5% to $73.14 per share after broadly beating growth forecasts.

Dow Jones price forecast

Thursday’s upswing puts the Dow Jones to close in the green for a third straight day, climbing even higher above the 40,000.00 handle after a recent plunge into near-term leans below 38,500.00. Price action is trading north of the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as bulls return to the fold in force, and bidding continues to drive prices back towards all-time highs above 41,250.00 set in July.

Dow Jones daily chart