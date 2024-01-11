Share:

Dow Jones Industrial Index opened lower on Thursday as December US CPI print arrived above consensus.

Core inflation for December fell, but headline annual CPI accelerated to 3.4%.

DJIA rests just below its all-time high of 37,790 despite Thursday's pullback.

UnitedHealth Group, the Dow’s largest holding, reports earnings before the open on Friday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) dipped on Thursday after the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) release for December showed headline inflation drifting higher. The market would have cheered another strong drop in underlying inflation, which would have substantiated its belief in a 2024 awash in Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cutting. Now, the rate-cutting outlook is less clear.

The Dow Jones index fell 0.3% in Thursday’s morning session, while the NASDAQ Composite and S&P 500 backtracked in a similar fashion.

More significant for the Dow Jones index, however, will be Friday’s earnings release for UnitedHealth Group (UNH). UNH stock is the largest of its 30 holdings, so any major volatility associated with the fourth-quarter figures has the power to bend the entire index in its direction.

Dow Jones News: Headline inflation in CPI comes in hot

The consensus among economists heading into Thursday’s December CPI print was already calling for annual headline inflation to rise and for annual core inflation to drop. That is what took place in the data overall, but inflation appeared more sticky than projected.

Annual headline inflation in December arrived at 3.4%. This was much higher than the 3.1% reading for November or the December consensus of 3.2%. The report largely blamed housing costs, which amounted to about half of the increase in inflation.

Annual core inflation did fall in December but by less than expected. December’s core CPI was 3.9%, below the 4% print in November but above the expected 3.8% consensus.

On a monthly basis, inflation rose 0.3% from November for both headline and core readings.

"This print is aligned with our view that disinflation ahead will be gradual," wrote Morgan Stanley chief US economist Ellen Zentner in a client note.

The problem for markets is that stickier inflation may force the Federal Reserve to become more careful about cutting interest rates. The Fed dot plot in December showed that central bank officials expected three interest rate cuts in 2024 at 25 basis points apiece.

Interestingly, the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool shows that bets on a March 25-basis-point rate cut actually rose Thursday morning by two percentage points to 67%, though predictions for a cut of 50 basis points fell by one percentage point. Likewise, the odds grew for a further 25-basis-point cut at the Fed’s May meeting, while the odds for a larger cut disintegrated.

Dow Jones News: UnitedHealth reports Q4 results before Friday open

As the United States’ largest health insurer, UnitedHealth Group has been a steady compounder for decades and now represents the largest holding in the Dow Jones index at nearly 9.5%. This means that the volatility normally associated with earnings releases is large enough to take the whole index with it.

UnitedHealth has not missed Wall Street’s quarterly consensus on either the top line or bottom line since the second quarter of 2020, so the odds favor yet another beat early Friday. Current estimates place the fourth quarter’s consensus at $5.98 in adjusted earnings per share (EPS) on revenue of $92.16 billion.

Of the 18 analysts to issue earnings revisions in the runup to the fourth-quarter unveiling, 16 of them revised their estimates lower. This is largely a product of an overwhelming rise in healthcare costs in 2023. CVS Health (CVS), which owns Aetna, warned investors on Monday that healthcare costs were pinching margins, although it doesn’t report quarterly earnings until early February.

"We've continued to see pressure [within our healthcare benefits segment],” said newly appointed CFO Tom Cowhey at a healthcare conference in San Francisco sponsored by JPMorgan. Cowhey said that CVS would likely exceed the 86% guidance it had given for its medical costs as a proportion of its healthcare premiums.

Additionally, JPMorgan (JPM) will also report quarterly results on Friday. The nation’s largest bank makes up about 3% of the Dow Jones index and is its fifteenth-largest holding.