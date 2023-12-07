Share:

Dow Jones Industrial Index gained 11.8% over the previous five weeks but sold off from Monday through Wednesday of this week.

US Jobless Claims arrived slightly below consensus on Wednesday.

US Treasury yields are falling in the front half of the curve but rising in the back half.

US Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate and Average Hourly Earnings data will hold sway over US markets on Friday.

DJIA is now in spitting distance of all-time high at 36,952 from January 2022.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) looks like it might end its five-week streak of gains this week as the index drifted lower during the first three sessions through Wednesday. The DJIA gained 0.17% on Thursday and would only eke out another weekly gain if it rallies intensely on Friday.

The S&P 500 and NASDAQ Composite rose 0.8% and 1.37%, respectively, on the Thursday. The stock market benefitted from US Jobless Claims data in the morning that showed fewer job losses than expected. Additionally, US Treasury yields are trading lower at the front of the yield curve.

The market is primarily focused on November Nonfarm Payrolls data that will be released on Friday, alongside Unemployment Rate and Average Hourly Earnings reports for the same month.

Dow Jones News: US Initial Jobless Claims tick higher but below forecast

US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending December 1 were reported on Thursday morning at 220K. This was slightly higher than the 219K reported the previous week but below the 220K forecast.

Continuing Jobless Claims dropped precipitously from the previous report of 1.925 million to 1.861 million as well. This figure was noticeably lower than the 1.91 million consensus.

Taken together, these reports show a labor market holding up in spite of the Federal Reserve (Fed) strategy of holding interest rates “higher for longer”. Additionally, the data is more fodder for the market’s popular narrative of a “soft landing”.

For the most part, inflation readings have been trending lower all year, but the central bank’s higher interest rate environment has not translated into major job losses as some had expected. Lower inflation alongside a relatively healthy labor market is a recipe for an optimistic stock market, and that is why equities are trending higher on Thursday.

Contrasting with the first two reports was the Challenger Job Cuts report, which also was released Thursday morning. It showed corporate layoffs in November jumping from the 36.8K reported previously to 45.5K.

Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate, Michigan Consumer Sentiment make market data-dependent on Friday

Friday is gearing up to be a heavy session that should see plenty of volatility based on the release of a slew of economic indicators.

First up and most important is the November Nonfarm Payrolls report. Consensus calls for 180K new hires in November, up from 150K in October. Anything below 200K will likely excite equity traders, while a figure above 200K will worry many. Weaker but not too weak NFPs are fawned over by the market at this time as evidence that demonstrates to the Fed that it's okay to pull the proverbial foot off the gas pedal.

The Unemployment Rate in November is expected to sit still at 3.9%. A lower reading might also worry the market as a tight labor market stands to push up wage inflation. On that note, Average Hourly Earnings for November are expected to grow by 0.3% from October and 4% from a year earlier. This compares to October data showing 0.2% MoM growth and 4.1% annually.

In addition, the preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for December will see the light of day on Friday. The index is expected to show a rise from 61.3 to 62 as the holiday season acts to reinvigorate optimism.