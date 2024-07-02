Dow Jones Industrial Average flattens on Tuesday as markets await NFP

Dow Jones struggled to make gains on Tuesday, underperforming other indexes.

Fedspeak is cautiously tilting towards rate cuts, but more progress remains.

Key US data looms ahead this week with Friday’s NFP over the horizon.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) churned close to flat on Monday, despite an overall uptick in investor risk appetite after Federal Reserve (Fed) officials gave a head-nod to easing inflation pressure in US economic data.

US JOLTS Jobs Openings in May ticked up slightly to 8.14 million MoM, easing above the forecast hold near 7.91 million. A slight uptick in available jobs helps to ease tightness in the labor market, giving risk appetite a leg up as softening labor figures will help to bolster rate cut odds from the Federal Reserve (Fed).

Fedspeak has shifted to the optimistic side on the inflation outlook, helping to further prop up broad-market sentiment as markets grind towards key economic figures slated for the rest of the week. Friday’s US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) looms large over the horizon, with ADP Employment Change figures slated for Wednesday.

Dow Jones news

The Dow Jones index gave a firmly mixed performance on Tuesday with roughly half of the major equity index’s constituent securities trading into the green for the day. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) rose 1.5% to $200.25 per share, while Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) backslid -2.12%, falling to $40.85 per share.

Economic Indicator JOLTS Job Openings JOLTS Job Openings is a survey done by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics to help measure job vacancies. It collects data from employers including retailers, manufacturers and different offices each month. Read more. Last release: Tue Jul 02, 2024 14:00 Frequency: Monthly Actual: 8.14M Consensus: 7.91M Previous: 8.059M Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics

Dow Jones technical outlook

A sideways grind has plagued the Dow Jones index since it climbed back into chart territory between 39,500.00 and the 39,000.00 handle. A near-term technical ceiling is baked in at the last swing high into 39,581.00, with the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) providing an intraday price floor from 38,918.00.

The Dow Jones remains on the low side of all-time highs set just above the 40,000.00 major price handle in May, and a slow recovery from the last major swing low into 38,000.00 threatens to run out of gas.

Dow Jones five minute chart

Dow Jones daily chart