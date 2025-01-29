The Dow Jones was mostly flat on Wednesday as the Fed leans into a wait-and-see stance.

Markets now expect the Fed to stand pat until June at the earliest.

Despite the forecast of no rate moves, markets will be watching the FOMC closely.

On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) remained steady, hovering around 44,700, shedding around 130 points but holding steady through the midweek market session. The major equity index is currently near its all-time highs above 45,000, but stock traders still have a bit of work to do to push bids back into those record peaks.

As many had expected, the Federal Reserve (Fed) decided to hold rates steady. Fed Chair Jerome Powell emphasized the Fed's commitment to a data-driven approach to future rate adjustments.

Chair Powell mentioned that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is carefully observing US President Donald Trump's policies; however, he clarified that the President has not directly contacted the Fed. As an independent federal institution, the White House's influence over the Fed's policy guidance is quite limited.

He also pointed out that although inflation is gradually moving toward the target levels, the current economic climate, along with certain concerns regarding President Trump's ambitious trade policies, means the Fed isn't in a hurry to modify the current restrictions on policy rates.

In the rate markets, expectations for Fed rate cuts in 2025 have been reduced. The CME's FedWatch Tool indicates that rate futures markets predict no changes to the Fed funds rate until at least June.

Dow Jones news

Most of the Dow Jones is holding in tepid territory ahead of the Fed’s latest rate call. The equity index is roughly split down the middle between losers and winners, though Nvidia (NVDA) is continuing its latest trend of falling to the bottom. Nvidia is down another 4.6% on Wednesday, falling below $123 per share as the chip-punching silicon merchant continues to take a pummeling as China’s open-source AI megamodel, DeepSeek, threatens US venture-capital-fueled AI infrastructure dominance.

Dow Jones price forecast

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is drying out just south of record highs above 45,000, with intraday price action testing the waters near 44,800. A topside break will see the Dow Jones chalking in fresh all-time peak bids, while a bearish turnaround will mark the major equity index’s first ‘lower high’ pattern since mid-2024.

Dow Jones daily chart