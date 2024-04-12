Dow Jones index drops for fourth session this week, on track to post nearly 4.5% reversal from late March highs near 40,000.

JPMorgan leads losses as quarterly earnings failed to meet expectations.

News that China has told tech firms to phase out foreign chips hammers chipmakers.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is reversing Thursday’s gains on a negative session opening on Friday. The quarterly earnings of some of the largest US banks have failed to cheer investors, who are already feeling frail sentiment on lower hopes of monetary easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed).

JPMorgan (JPM) and Wells Fargo (WFC) have posted softer-than-expected results in the first quarter, which is weighing on the financial sector. Beyond that, mega-caps and chipmakers are suffering on the back of news reporting that China has told telecom firms to phase out foreign chips.



The NASDAQ is leading losses on Friday, down 1.75% to 16,154 the S&P 500 drops 1.57% to 5,117, and the Dow Jones trades with a 1.4% loss at 37,895 on afternoon trading.

Dow Jones news

All the Wall Street sectors are posting losses on Friday. The Materials sector posts a 1.7% decline, the weakest performance, followed by the Technology sector, 1.62% lower. The Utilities and Consumer Staples sectors are the least affected by the risk -averse sentiment, down 0.57% and 0.74% respectively.



JP Morgan is taking the biggest blow on Friday with a 5,85% decline to $184.04 on the back of downbeat quarterly data, while Intel (INTC), which has been crushed by news about China’s decision, is 4.45% lower to $35.93. On the positive side, Apple (AAPL) advances 0.39% to $175.78, followed by Travelers Companies (TRV), up 0.32% to $221.09.

Dow Jones technical outlook

The Dow Jones index keeps drifting away from the historic highs reached in March. The move below 38,560 has activated a bearish Head & Shoulders pattern that might anticipate a sharper decline.



The next bearish targets are 38,000 and 37,750. The measured target of the H&S pattern is the mid-January low and 38.6% Fibonacci retracement at 37,087. A bullish reaction above 38,540 might find some more supply ahead of 39,000 (order block).

Dow Jones Index Daily Chart