- The Dow Jones found a fresh all-time peak at the start of the week.
- Investors have leaned firmer into risk appetite ahead of a hefty earnings week.
- The Dow Jones has gained over 12% from August’s swing low.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) climbed to another record high on Columbus Day Monday, testing above the 43,000 handle and poised to enter a sixth consecutive week in the green. Wall Street is geared up for a hectic earnings reporting week, and this week’s US data docket is a smattering of mid-tier Federal Reserve (Fed) policymaker appearances with key US Retail Sales figures slated for Thursday.
JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Wells Fargo (WFC) kicked off earnings season late last week on the high side, and markets are hoping for more of the same from the rest of the banking sector. Bank of America (BAC) and Goldman Sachs (GS) will be reporting Q3 earnings on Tuesday, joined by pharma giant Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). Morgan Stanley (MS) will round out finance sector earnings on Wednesday alongside United Airlines (UAL), with Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), Netflix (NFLX), and Proctor & Gamble (PG) due later in the week.
Dow Jones news
Despite a firm leg higher into bull country, the Dow Jones was relatively balanced during Monday’s US market session, with roughly half of the equity index’s constituent securities testing into the red. Losses were lead by Caterpillar (CAT) which fell nearly 2% and slipped below $395 per share as construction stocks waffle following a notable lack of gunpowder behind recently-announced Chinese stimulus measures meant to bolster China’s lagging housing and construction markets.
On the high side, Travelers Companies (TRV), Unitedhealth Group (UNH), and Mcdonald’s (MCD) are competing for the top spot, with all three companies rising around 1.5%. Travelers Companies rose to $240 per share, with Unitedhealth crossing above $606 per share and McDonald’s climbing toward $310 per share.
Dow Jones price forecast
The Dow Jones continues to push through key resistance levels and extend bullish momentum into record levels. With the Dow breaking through September’s technical barriers and crossing over 43,000, the next target for bulls will be the 44,000 psychological level.
The Dow Jones has gained nearly 8% from September’s swing low into the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), rallying firmly from a test of the 40,000 handle. The major equity index continues to grind out chart paper north of the 200-day EMA rising into 39,400, and bidders have refused to let price action touch the long-run moving average since November of 2023, when the Dow Jones was grappling with 34,000.
Dow Jones daily chart
Economic Indicator
Retail Sales (MoM)
The Retail Sales data, released by the US Census Bureau on a monthly basis, measures the value in total receipts of retail and food stores in the United States. Monthly percent changes reflect the rate of changes in such sales. A stratified random sampling method is used to select approximately 4,800 retail and food services firms whose sales are then weighted and benchmarked to represent the complete universe of over three million retail and food services firms across the country. The data is adjusted for seasonal variations as well as holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes. Retail Sales data is widely followed as an indicator of consumer spending, which is a major driver of the US economy. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is seen as bearish.Read more.
Next release: Thu Oct 17, 2024 12:30
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: 0.3%
Previous: 0.1%
Source: US Census Bureau
Retail Sales data published by the US Census Bureau is a leading indicator that gives important information about consumer spending, which has a significant impact on the GDP. Although strong sales figures are likely to boost the USD, external factors, such as weather conditions, could distort the data and paint a misleading picture. In addition to the headline data, changes in the Retail Sales Control Group could trigger a market reaction as it is used to prepare the estimates of Personal Consumption Expenditures for most goods.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
