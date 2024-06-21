- Dow Jones struggles in flat territory as investors roil at upbeat US data.
- Rate-cut-hungry markets balk as US economic figures continue to beat the street.
- US PMIs rose in June as business activity expectations turn upbeat.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is stubbornly flat on Friday, treading water after US equity markets were disappointed by a better-than-expected print in June’s US Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) figures. Markets hoping for a not-too-steep decline in US economic data to push the Federal Reserve (Fed) towards rate cuts were disappointed by upbeat activity survey results, leaning into the “bad news is good news” narrative driving financial markets singularly focused on achieving cheaper lending and financing rates from the Fed.
US PMIs broadly beat Wall Street forecasts in June, with the S&P Global Manufacturing PMI rising to 51.7 from the previous month’s 51.3, snubbing a forecast decline to 51.0. The Services component also increased, climbing to 55.1, it’s highest print since May 2022. The previous month had printed at 54.8, and markets had forecast a decline to 53.7.
On the downside, US Existing Home Sales eased back to 4.11 million units MoM in May, a -0.7% slip from the previous 4.14 million, but still a smaller decline than the forecast 4.10 million. Despite Friday’s mildly higher print in PMIs, markets continue to pin hopes on a September rate cut from the Fed. According to the CME’s FedWatch Tool, rate traders are still pricing in around 65% odds of at least a quarter-point rate trim at the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) September 18 rate decision.
Dow Jones news
On Friday, about two-thirds of the Dow Jones’ constituent securities were in the green, but gains remained tepid. McDonald’s Corp. (MCD) is leading the gainers, climbing 2.4% to $260.00 per share as the fast food chain wades into the social consciousness surrounding inflation pressures with competitive pricing on strategic menu offerings. The food chain also announced it was ditching AI integration after its bespoke “Automated Order Taker” proved woefully ill-equipped to handle real-world operations at scale.
On the downside, the banking sector is waffling as interest rate hopes battle upbeat US data; JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) fell back 1.25% to $196.20 per share with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) falling around the same to $452.50 per share.
Dow Jones technical outlook
The Dow Jones is flat on Friday, trading in a tight range in intraday action as the index struggles to find the momentum to reclaim 39,200.00. The DJIA briefly set a fresh peak for the week near 39,260.00 before returning to the day’s opening range.
Daily candlesticks have lept back over the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 38,825.00, extending a recovery from a recent plunge to the 38,000.00 region.
Dow Jones five minute chart
Dow Jones daily chart
Dow Jones FAQs
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of the oldest stock market indices in the world, is compiled of the 30 most traded stocks in the US. The index is price-weighted rather than weighted by capitalization. It is calculated by summing the prices of the constituent stocks and dividing them by a factor, currently 0.152. The index was founded by Charles Dow, who also founded the Wall Street Journal. In later years it has been criticized for not being broadly representative enough because it only tracks 30 conglomerates, unlike broader indices such as the S&P 500.
Many different factors drive the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The aggregate performance of the component companies revealed in quarterly company earnings reports is the main one. US and global macroeconomic data also contributes as it impacts on investor sentiment. The level of interest rates, set by the Federal Reserve (Fed), also influences the DJIA as it affects the cost of credit, on which many corporations are heavily reliant. Therefore, inflation can be a major driver as well as other metrics which impact the Fed decisions.
Dow Theory is a method for identifying the primary trend of the stock market developed by Charles Dow. A key step is to compare the direction of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) and only follow trends where both are moving in the same direction. Volume is a confirmatory criteria. The theory uses elements of peak and trough analysis. Dow’s theory posits three trend phases: accumulation, when smart money starts buying or selling; public participation, when the wider public joins in; and distribution, when the smart money exits.
There are a number of ways to trade the DJIA. One is to use ETFs which allow investors to trade the DJIA as a single security, rather than having to buy shares in all 30 constituent companies. A leading example is the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA). DJIA futures contracts enable traders to speculate on the future value of the index and Options provide the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell the index at a predetermined price in the future. Mutual funds enable investors to buy a share of a diversified portfolio of DJIA stocks thus providing exposure to the overall index.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0700 after upbeat US PMI data
EUR/USD stays on the back foot and trades in negative territory below 1.0700 as the US Dollar benefits from upbeat data in the American session. S&P Global reported that the economic activity in the US private sector continued to expand at a robust pace in June.
GBP/USD drops to fresh multi-week low below 1.2650
GBP/USD remains under bearish pressure and trades at its lowest level since mid-May below 1.2650. The stronger-than-forecast Manufacturing and Services PMI data from the US helps the USD hold its ground and causes the pair to stretch lower.
Gold drops below $2,340 as US yields rebound
Gold loses its traction and trades deep in the red below $2,340 in the second half of the day on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield pushes higher following the upbeat PMI data from the US, weighing on XAU/USD.
Bitcoin retraces to crucial support
Bitcoin price encounters resistance at weekly highs before retracing to seek support at a crucial level, while Ethereum and Ripple align closely with Bitcoin's movements, gearing up to surpass resistance barriers and embark on upward rallies.
Week ahead – US PCE inflation the highlight of a relatively light agenda
Core PCE inflation to test bets of two Fed rate cuts in 2024. Yen awaits BoJ Summary of Opinions, Tokyo CPI. Canadian CPI data also enters the spotlight.