- The Dow Jones accelerated into further losses, falling nearly 0.8%.
- Losses are concentrating in the Dow as investors second-guess Fed action.
- Continued declines in key health and tech stocks are further dragging the Dow lower.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) shed another 300 points on Tuesday as losses accumulate in the key index and begin to gather speed. Investors have been chasing interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve (Fed) since last December, but now concerns of getting too much of a good thing are giving traders cause for a pause.
The Fed is broadly expected to deliver another quarter-point rate cut on Wednesday, bringing its target rate down to the 4.25%-4.5% range. The fed funds rate peaked at 5.0%-5.5% in July of 2023, and investors clamored for interest rate cuts to provide funding relief for 13 straight months before the Fed finally delivered a jumbo 50 bps rate slash in September and followed it up with another 25 bps rate trim in November. Now investors are second-guessing Fed moves on interest rates, and questioning whether the US central bank may be moving too fast, too far in the face of recent US economic data.
According to the CNBC Fed Survey for December, some investors are beginning to pivot into an uncertain stance in the face of steeply-inflationary policy threats from incoming President Donald Trump. Roughly one-third of respondents noted that it may be time for the Fed to reassess its rate-cutting strategy.
Stocks initially rallied on the news of a decisive Trump election win, but now those same animal spirits are beginning to wonder if the threat of global tariffs, sweeping deportation policies, and entering into unilateral trade wars with all of the US’ major trading partners at the same time may not be as positive for stock performance as many investors initially believed. Adding to the uncertainty of policy impacts, some analysts are recalling Trump’s campaign promises to renegotiate the USMCA trade deal that he initially negotiated during his first presidency.
Dow Jones news
Despite the Dow Jones holding roughly on-balance on Tuesday with about half of the index’s listed securities trading in the green, concentrated losses in household names are dragging the price-weighted board lower. Unitedhealth Group (UNH) continues to decline as public opinion of health insurance providers sinks even lower in the wake of the assassination of C-level United Health executive Brian Thompson. The same day Brian Thompson was slain, UNH shareholders celebrated windfall profits for the health company, which have been primarily perceived as coming from an associated rise in insured claims rejections at the health giant. UNH fell an additional 3.5% on Tuesday, testing $480 per share after hitting an all-time high of $630.73 in November.
Adding to the Dow’s losses was a decline in Nvidia (NVDA), which declined another 1.7% on the day and broke below $130 per share for the first time since mid-October. Investors may have concerns that Nvidia’s broad-based pivot into providing computational crunching power for the AI space may be running into issues as widespread reports of overheating in Nvidia chip solutions accumulate.
Dow Jones price forecast
The Dow Jones’ 330 point decline on Tuesday sets up the major equity index for its longest day-over-day losing streak, and the DJIA is on pace to close in the red for a ninth straight session. The Dow has pierced the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) for the first time since late October, back when price action was testing a technical floor near the 42,000 handle.
The Dow Jones closed above 45,000 for the first time ever in early December, but a near-term backslide has seen the DJIA shed 3.8% top-to-bottom. While bearish momentum is in control of the key stock index, bidders are likely waiting in the wings for a fresh bounce off of the key 50-day EMA with an immediate price floor near the last swing low of 43,000.
Dow Jones daily chart
Dow Jones FAQs
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of the oldest stock market indices in the world, is compiled of the 30 most traded stocks in the US. The index is price-weighted rather than weighted by capitalization. It is calculated by summing the prices of the constituent stocks and dividing them by a factor, currently 0.152. The index was founded by Charles Dow, who also founded the Wall Street Journal. In later years it has been criticized for not being broadly representative enough because it only tracks 30 conglomerates, unlike broader indices such as the S&P 500.
Many different factors drive the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The aggregate performance of the component companies revealed in quarterly company earnings reports is the main one. US and global macroeconomic data also contributes as it impacts on investor sentiment. The level of interest rates, set by the Federal Reserve (Fed), also influences the DJIA as it affects the cost of credit, on which many corporations are heavily reliant. Therefore, inflation can be a major driver as well as other metrics which impact the Fed decisions.
Dow Theory is a method for identifying the primary trend of the stock market developed by Charles Dow. A key step is to compare the direction of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) and only follow trends where both are moving in the same direction. Volume is a confirmatory criteria. The theory uses elements of peak and trough analysis. Dow’s theory posits three trend phases: accumulation, when smart money starts buying or selling; public participation, when the wider public joins in; and distribution, when the smart money exits.
There are a number of ways to trade the DJIA. One is to use ETFs which allow investors to trade the DJIA as a single security, rather than having to buy shares in all 30 constituent companies. A leading example is the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA). DJIA futures contracts enable traders to speculate on the future value of the index and Options provide the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell the index at a predetermined price in the future. Mutual funds enable investors to buy a share of a diversified portfolio of DJIA stocks thus providing exposure to the overall index.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD ticks higher after discouraging US Retail Sales
EUR/USD keeps trading around the 1.0500 mark in the American session on Tuesday. A negative shift in risk sentiment revived the haven demand for the US Dollar earlier in the day, while tepid US Retail Sales figures put near-term pressure on the Greenback.
GBP/USD trims intraday gains and trades sub-1.2700
GBP/USD gave up early gains and trades pretty flat on the day. The data from the UK showed that the ILO Unemployment Rate held steady at 4.3% in the three months to October, while the annual wage inflation climbed to 5.2%. Poor US Retail Sales limit US Dollar demand.
Gold under pressure around $2,640
Following Monday's shallow recovery attempt, Gold remains under modest bearish pressure and trades below $2,650 on Tuesday. Growing expectations for a less dovish Fed outlook and elevated US bond yields weigh on XAU/USD ahead of the last FOMC meeting of the year.
BTC extends upside above $107K as Microstratergy and Riot expand Bitcoin holdings
Bitcoin (BTC) price trades in green, trading above $107,000 on Tuesday after reaching a record level of $107,793 the previous day. The recent rally in BTC is supported by corporations like MicroStragerty and Riot Platforms, which added more BTC to their holdings.
Will the Fed cut interest rates again and why is the dot plot important Premium
The Fed is expected to cut interest rates on Wednesday for the third consecutive meeting. Every time the Fed decides on rates, it is a crucial event as it directly affects families and businesses in the United States. Moreover, the Fed’s last meeting of the year will also be important because it will provide the outlook for what it expects to do in 2025.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.