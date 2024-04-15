Dow Jones index is practically flat on afternun trading after having given away early gains.

High yields and concerns about an escalation of the Middle East conflict have offset the upbeat quarterly results by Goldman Sachs.

The technical picture remains bearish with DJIA drifting away from March high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is trading with marginal gains in the early afternoon after opening the week in green. Better than expected quarterly results by Goldman Sachs boosted risk appetite at the session opening although market sentiment soured as US Treasury yields rallied, following US Retail Sales data. Beyond that, investors remain wary as Israel debates its options to retaliate against Iran, which is weighing on risk appetite further and, crushing demand for equities.



Retail Sales data from the US has beaten expectations, confirming the strong momentum of the US economy. This is positive for market sentiment, although its consequences for monetary policy push back on hopes of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed), creating negative pressure on stocks.

Against this backdrop, most, Wall Street indexes have swung into negative territory. The NASDAQ is leading losses with a 1.65% decline to 15,912, followed by the S&P 500 which is 1.10% down at 5,067 and the Dow Jones, with a 0.6% decline to 37,750.

Dow Jones news

Most of the Wall Street sectors are in red on Monday afternoon trading, Real Estate leading losses with a 1.8% decline, followed by Technology, which is losing 1.72% and Communication Services, 1.63% down. Only the Health sector escapes from a broad-based decline, trading practically at opening levels.

Goldman Sachs (GS) is leading gains on Monday with a 2.65% rally to $399.85, followed by United Health Group (UNH), which rises 1.51% to $445.75. On the losing end, Salesforce (CRM) drops 6.73% to $274.36 as news reports suggest that the software firm is in talks to acquire Informatica. next is Apple (AAPL), 2,11% down to $172.89.

Dow Jones technical outlook

The technical picture shows bears in control as the Dow Jones index drifts away from the historic highs reached in March. The move below 38,560 has activated a bearish Head & Shoulders pattern that might hint toward a sharper decline.



The next bearish target is 37,825. Below here the measured target of the H&S pattern, which meets the mid-January low and 38.6% Fibonacci retracement, comes at 37,087. A bullish reaction should overcome the 38,540 to open the path toward 39,000 (order block).

Dow Jones Index 4 -Hour Chart