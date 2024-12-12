- The Dow Jones is settling back into the 44,000 handle as investors take a pause.
- US PPI inflation accelerated faster than expected in November.
- Analysts increasingly worry that it may take longer to get to 2% inflation.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) held steady on Thursday, drifting into the 44,000 major price handle as investors balked at the latest US Producer Price Index (PPI) inflation figures. This week’s overall US inflation data package has given traders cause for pause, but not enough to fundamentally shift expectations for December’s Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut.
US PPI inflation bucked to 0.4% in November, while October’s print was retroactively adjusted to 0.3% from 0.2% MoM. Markets were expecting a print no higher than 0.2% MoM. Core PPI inflation accelerated to 3.4% on an annualized basis, over and above the expected uptick to 3.2% from the previous 3.1% YoY.
Investor sentiment froze in its tracks on Thursday post-PPI inflation print, however market expectations for the Fed’s December 18 rate call have hardened around the 25 bps mark. According to the CME’s FedWatch Tool, rate traders are now pricing in over 98% odds of a quarter-point rate cut when the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) convenes in December 18.
Dow Jones news
The Dow Jones was roughly on-balance during Thursday’s US market session, with winners equally mixed. Coca-cola (KO) found some room to move higher, climbing 1.45% to land somewhere near $63.50 per share after Deutsche Bank upgraded its stance to bullish on the soft drink manufacturer. Unitedhealth Group (UNH) continued to backslide, falling over 1.75% and approaching $524 per share after video surfaced of the company’s current CEO defending the healthcare company’s claim denial practices, which was filmed the day after Brian Thompson’s assassination. Brian Thompson was the CEO of Unitedhealth’s insurance subsidiary responsible for one of the highest claims denial rates in the US.
Elsewhere in equities, Boeing shares climbed again after the airline manufacturer officially resumed production of its 737 Max project.
Dow Jones price forecast
The Dow Jones continues to grind lower in the runup to the December market slowdown. Price action has turned tepid, sending bids drifting back toward the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 43,480. With a lack of key bullish momentum, the DJIA is poised to close slightly lower for a sixth consecutive trading day.
Despite bulls appearing to run out of gas in the near term, the long-term trend remains decidedly bullish. The major equity index may be down 2% in December, but that takes only a small bite out of November’s stellar 7.6% return, and the Dow Jones remains up nearly 17% YTD in 2024.
Dow Jones daily chart
Economic Indicator
Producer Price Index (YoY)
The Producer Price Index released by the Bureau of Labor statistics, Department of Labor measures the average changes in prices in primary markets of the US by producers of commodities in all states of processing. Changes in the PPI are widely followed as an indicator of commodity inflation. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the USD, whereas a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).Read more.
Last release: Thu Dec 12, 2024 13:30
Frequency: Monthly
Actual: 3%
Consensus: 2.6%
Previous: 2.4%
Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics
AUD/USD gains as US jobs data points to Fed easing
The Australian Dollar recovers some ground on Thursday against the Greenback, following the release of US jobs data. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that the labor market is weakening further, suggesting that the Federal Reserve may continue to ease policy.
EUR/USD falls as Wall Street turns red
EUR/USD turned bearish as Wall Street gives up and major indexes turn red. The pair trades near a fresh weekly low in the 1.0460 price zone. Earlier in the day, the European Central Bank trimmed interest rates as expected, and the United States published discouraging employment and inflation-related data.
Gold price plummets as traders cash in on hot US PPI
Gold prices snapped a four-day streak of gains on Thursday, tumbling more than 1% as investors digested mixed economic data from the United States. A softer than expected jobs report, but higher prices on the producer’s side, kept traders from pushing Bullion prices higher.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin price tops $102K as Trump’s firm acquires Ethereum and Chainlink
The cryptocurrency sector valuation broke past $3.5 trillion on Thursday, up 9.4% since the market crash halted on Tuesday. In the last 24 hours, 104,700 traders were liquidated with the $172.7 million in long contracts closed accounting for 58% of the $298.5 million in total liquidations.
Can markets keep conquering record highs?
Equity markets are charging to new record highs, with the S&P 500 up 28% year-to-date and the NASDAQ Composite crossing the key 20,000 mark, up 34% this year. The rally is underpinned by a potent mix of drivers.
