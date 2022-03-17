- DiDi Global stock closed up 41.7% on Wednesday.
- The Chinese government said it would support foreign listings.
- Nearly all US-listed Chinese stocks exploded higher.
DiDi Global stock (DIDI) joined a stampede of other US-listed Chinese shares on Wednesday that rallied as if they were penny stocks. DIDI shares closed 41.7% higher at $2.55 after the Chinese government announced a very public about-face on the regulatory scrutiny it has used to batter homegrown tech stocks since late 2020. The Communist Party government said they were prepared to support foreign-listed stocks – the very policy that has sent DIDI's US shares down by a large degree.
DiDi Global Stock News: Will China support the US listing?
The Financial Stability & Development Committee of the State Council's statement was only released in Mandarin, and what has been translated appears fairly general. The government will now make a more resolute decision to support capital markets, work with the US Securities & Exchange Commission to keep Chinese companies in compliance with securities laws and also also come to the aid of Chinese real estate companies that have fallen into precarious financial positions. As China has reduced its economic growth outlook for the year and sees the headwinds caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine affecting world markets, this new regulatory attitude may be an attempt to reinforce the Chinese economy amidst uncertain times.
DiDi, the Uber of China, has dropped continuously since its debut on the New York Stock Exchange last June. Even with Wednesday's +40% explosion, shares are still down 82% from the initial public offering at $14. This downfall began when the government demanded that DiDi unlist just one day after its US listing. The plan was to relist in Hong Kong, but a government agency put a stop to that move on March 11, saying that DiDi's policy on data security fell short of requirements.
The announcement of a new attitude by Chinese regulators caused a complete reassessment of the entire Chinese tech sector. The Golden Dragon China Index, which covers all Chinese equities listed in the US, rose nearly 33% on Wednesday. At the time of writing, DIDI shares are down 2.4% in the premarket, so it may be that the market is uncertain whether this rally can continue. Most importantly, it is uncertain if China will permit DIDI to keep its US listing or not. If not, then DiDi shareholders will soon be back where they started.
DIDI key statistics
|Market Cap
|$8.7 billion
|Price/Earnings
|N/A
|Price/Sales
|0.14
|Price/Book
|0.7
|Enterprise Value
|$2.9 billion
|Operating Margin
|-27%
|Profit Margin
|
-31%
|52-week high
|$18.01
|52-week low
|$1.71
|Short Interest
|1%
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Buy, $9.05
DiDi Stock Forecast: Targeting key resistance levels at $4.50 and $5.50
DIDI stock closed on Wednesday at $2.55. It has resistance above Wednesday's close at both the 20-day and 50-day moving averages on the daily chart. The 20-day moving average is at $3.61 and the 50-day moving average is at $4.04. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) was boosted off a ledge at 20 and ended the session at 36. It will need to cross the 50 threshold to ensure that this rally is a longer-term phenomenon.
The most important price targets are resistance at $4.50 and $5.50. The lower price level acted as resistance twice in mid-February, the higher price level presented resistance once in mid-January. Above $4.50, DIDI stock is neutral. Above $5.50, it is back in bull mode.
DIDI 1-day chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
