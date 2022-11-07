Dax December now meets resistance at 13550/600. Shorts need stops above 13700. A break higher is a strong buy signal targeting 13770 & the August high at 13950/970.

Shorts at strong resistance at 13550/600 target 13470 & 13300/280. Further losses can target 13180/150.

FTSE December soared 340 (5%) ticks last week. 200 ticks of that gain was on Friday. I have no idea what happens today! The 87.6% Fibonacci level is 7390. Above here look for 7430/40, perhaps as far as 7480/85.

First support at 7280/70 with strong support at 7220/00. Longs need stops below 7180.