Oil prices holds on to go gains with Biden administration set to issue more sanctions against Russia.

The monthly OPEC report comes in as the most bearish outlook for 2025

The US Dollar Index sees gains evaporate after a steady CPI release.

Crude Oil is holding on to roughly 1% gains at the start of the U.S. trading session after OPEC released its most bearish report yet. The global Oil demand outlook for 2025 got revised sharply to the downside. The news that the US is mulling additional Oil embargoes for Russian production did not help either, as it has the potential to weigh on prices.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) – which measures the performance of the US Dollar (USD) against a basket of currencies – is giving back some of its gains after the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from November came in as expected. The Federal Reserve (Fed) is now expected to deliver another rate cut in its upcoming meeting.

At the time of writing, Crude Oil (WTI) trades at $69.21 and Brent Crude at $72.87.

Oil news and market movers: Russia faces sanctions

OPEC+ has released its most bearish outlook for global Oil demand as of yet, Bloomberg reports.

Saudi Aramco's Oil price cut for January deliveries to Asian buyers -- which account for most of its exports -- reinforces the outlook for soft market fundamentals in the first half of 2025, Reuters reports.

Falling CFTC speculative net-long positions in Oil futures are the result of traders slashing their risk exposure as they fret over the outlook of the US shale industry during President-elect Donald Trump’s second term and the response from OPEC+, Bloomberg reports.

The Biden administration is weighing new and tougher sanctions against Russia’s Oil trade in order to tighten the screws on the Kremlin just weeks before President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House, Bloomberg reports.

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) is set to release its weekly Crude Stockpile Change report at 15:30 GMT. Expectations are for a drawdown of 1.3 million barrels against the more than 5 million barrels drawdown seen the prior week.

Oil Technical Analysis: Reducing Risk

Crude Oil price is wrong-footed again, facing more downside than upside despite heightened tensions in the Middle East. Traders are instead slashing their positions in Crude Oil and look beyond the near-term bullish drivers, looking forward to the rather bearish silver lining once President-elect Trump takes office. Trump has promised to ramp up Oil production even more, which would weigh on prices.

The 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $69.96 is the first big resistance level to look out for on the upside. Should tensions in the Middle East flare up further, $71.46 with the 100-day SMA at $71.25 will act as thick resistance. In case Oil traders can plough through that level, $75.27 is up next as a pivotal level.

On the other side, traders see $67.12 – a level that held the price in May and June 2023 – as the last man standing. In case that breaks, the 2024 year-to-date low emerges at $64.75 followed by $64.38, the low from 2023.

US WTI Crude Oil: Daily Chart