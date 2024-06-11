Crude Oil at risk of snapping recovery streak as markets head towards Wednesday’s Fed showing

NEWS | | By Joshua Gibson
  • WTI held onto recovery territory near $78.00 on Tuesday as markets draw tight.
  • API reports a steeper-than-expected drawdown in weekly crude stocks.
  • EIA follow-up reporting to get drowned out by Fed rate call.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US Crude Oil failed to extend an ongoing recovery on the back of renewed hopes of a global supply drawdown. Investor sentiment is buckling down for the wait to Wednesday’s latest Federal Reserve (Fed) rate call and update to the Fed’s “dot plot” of Interest Rate Expectations.

Despite investor sentiment drifting lower ahead of a key Fed outing on Wednesday, Crude Oil markets held steady after the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a steeper-than-expected drawdown in Weekly Crude Oil Stocks. API Crude Oil stocks for the week ended June 7 contracted by 2.428 million barrels, steeper than the forecast -1.75 million drawdown and helping to eat away at the previous week’s 4.052 million barrel buildup.

Week-on-week Crude Oil Stocks Change counts from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) are due on Wednesday, but will likely get drowned out by a high-impact Fed showing and an update to US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation.

The Fed will be updating its Interest Rate Expectations, and investors will be huddled around the economic calendar looking for adjustments to the Fed’s “dot plot”. US CPI inflation is expected earlier Wednesday, and median market forecasts are hoping for MoM CPI inflation to cool to just 0.1% compared to the previous month’s 0.3%.

WTI technical outlook

WTI has recovered nearly 7.5% from recent lows near $72.50 per barrel, but intraday bullish momentum has hit a key technical barrier at $78.00 per barrel. 

Long-term bullish momentum could run into a ceiling in short order if a descending trendline holds. A recovery into the $80.00 handle will also need to break and hold above the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near $78.90.

WTI hourly chart

WTI daily chart

WTI US OIL

Overview
Today last price 77.85
Today Daily Change -0.05
Today Daily Change % -0.06
Today daily open 77.9
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 77.28
Daily SMA50 80.33
Daily SMA100 79.17
Daily SMA200 79.35
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 77.94
Previous Daily Low 75.03
Previous Weekly High 77.36
Previous Weekly Low 72.46
Previous Monthly High 81.25
Previous Monthly Low 76.04
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 76.83
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 76.14
Daily Pivot Point S1 75.97
Daily Pivot Point S2 74.05
Daily Pivot Point S3 73.06
Daily Pivot Point R1 78.88
Daily Pivot Point R2 79.86
Daily Pivot Point R3 81.78

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD saw neutral movements, markets gear up for Fed and CPI

AUD/USD saw neutral movements, markets gear up for Fed and CPI

The AUD/USD pair experienced mixed trading on Tuesday, facing some bearish pressure and lingering around the 0.6605 area. This shift occurred as sellers re-entered the market after a minor rebound on Monday. The ongoing Fed two-day meeting and the US May inflation data release will be the key drivers this week.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD extends into a third straight down day as Fed rate call looms

EUR/USD extends into a third straight down day as Fed rate call looms

EUR/USD slid into a third straight loss on Tuesday as market sentiment sours on the back of roiled EU parliamentary elections. Elections saw a firm swing into support for center-right and far-right parties by European voters and steep losses for left-leaning political parties.

EUR/USD News

Gold steadies as traders brace for US CPI data, FOMC’s monetary policy decision

Gold steadies as traders brace for US CPI data, FOMC’s monetary policy decision

Gold price advanced for the second straight day amid a stronger US Dollar, yet it remains near familiar levels as traders brace for the release of crucial data from the United States. XAU/USD traders are in wait-and-see mode as the Federal Open Market Committee begins its two-day meeting.

Gold News

Sushiswap incorporates Sushi Labs to replace existing DAO

Sushiswap incorporates Sushi Labs to replace existing DAO

Sushiswap revealed a change in its protocol governance process on Tuesday following the introduction of Sushi Labs. The announcement is yet to affect the price of SUSHI, which is currently down 6%.

Read more

Understanding how ECB and FOMC meetings this week can impact stocks

Understanding how ECB and FOMC meetings this week can impact stocks

This week, it's time to tread carefully as we navigate through some significant events in the financial world. The stock market can be quite the rollercoaster, especially when big players like the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve are making moves. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures