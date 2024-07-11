“Politicians are politicking. Markets ignore this because markets do not care much about politicians. The debate over US President Biden’s re-election bid is only likely to matter if probabilities around election outcomes and policies shift meaningfully. French President Macron tried being presidential and called for a broad ‘governing pact.’ Markets are skeptical.”

“The UK’s May monthly GDP data was quite strong, but is also not really market moving. The numbers are too unreliable to be seen as changing Bank of England policy—and something as simple as better weather can have an impact on monthly numbers.”

“The US CPI data details offer insight. Excluding the fantasy owners’ equivalent rent gives a better idea of middle-class US households’ spending power. Focusing on the real world, genuine service prices give some sense of cost pressures. Durable goods price deflation (prices are 5.3% below their highs) has been more pronounced.”

We have US June consumer price inflation data. Federal Reserve Chair Powell thinks this matters, because politicians think this matters, and Powell thinks politicians are important. Economists, who are actually important, tend to regard headline US consumer price data as a rather poor-quality statistic, UBS macro strategist Paul Donovan suggests.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.