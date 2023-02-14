- US Consumer Price Index is expected to rise by 0.5% MoM in January.
- Monthly CPI excluding Food & Energy forecast to stay at 0.4%.
- US Dollar will need higher-than-expected data to keep making gains.
The United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for January is expected to show an increase in monthly inflation. The US CPI data will be released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) on Tuesday, February 14 at 13.30 GMT. The US Dollar (USD) has picked up some gains across the board in the past days after a strong Nonfarm Payrolls report and this trend will be tested on the result of the inflation data.
The United States (US) inflation report will be published after the February Federal Reserve policy decision and could significantly impact the USD valuation.
Monthly US CPI data to pick up steam, yearly figures to keep downtrend
On a yearly basis, the CPI data is forecast to decline to 6.2% in January from December’s 6.5%. The Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is expected to edge lower to 5.5% from 5.7%. On a monthly basis, the CPI is seen rising to 0.5% versus 0.1% previous. Meanwhile, the Core CPI is likely to remain at 0.4%, the same number it posted for December after a late revision of the data.
Investors will closely scrutinize the US CPI report, as it is the most influential macroeconomic indicator to measure consumer inflation, providing significant insights into the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy outlook.
Analysts at Commerzbank are a tad lower than the market consensus on what they expect of the US CPI data:
“We expect consumer prices to rise by 0.4% from December, and by 0.3% excluding energy and food (core rate). The respective YoY rates would then fall from 6.5% to 6.2% and from 5.7% to 5.4% (core rate).”
EUR/USD traders to scrutinize US Consumer Price Index data
The Consumer Price Index data report is scheduled for release at 13:30 GMT, on February 14. The monthly CPI data will draw more attention, as it is likely to rebound and emerge as a cause for concern for the Federal Reserve. Additionally, the declining trend in the annualized inflation is not seen as a surprise after peaking out at 9.1% in June last year.
A softer-than-expected reading would reinforce market expectations that the Fed could bring a pause to its policy tightening after the first quarter, prompting fresh selling around the US Dollar.
This, in turn, should allow the EUR/USD pair to initiate a meaningful recovery through the 1.0800 mark. In contrast, a surprisingly hot US CPI print could strengthen expectations of more rate increases from the Fed and add legs to the ongoing recovery in the US Dollar.
The US CPI data is likely to set the tone for markets in the coming weeks, in the lead-up to the February employment data and another CPI release before the March Fed policy meeting.
Nevertheless, any meaningful divergence from the expected readings should infuse some volatility in the markets and allow traders to grab short-term opportunities around the EUR/USD pair.
Dhwani Mehta offers a brief technical outlook for the major and explains: “EUR/USD has managed to recover ground above the 50-Daily Moving Average (DMA) on the daily chart in the run-up to the US CPI showdown. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), however, continues to hold below the midline, warranting caution for the Euro bulls.”
Dhwani also outlines important technical levels to trade the EUR/USD pair: “Buyers need to find acceptance above the 1.0750 psychological barrier to build on the recovery from five-week lows of 1.0655. Further up, the static resistance at 1.0800 will be the level to beat for bulls. On the flip side, if the 50DMA caves in again, then the multi-week low of 1.0655 will be retested. A sustained break below the latter will open floors for a test of the 1.0600 round figure.”
About the Consumer Price Index
The Consumer Price Index released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics is a measure of price movements that compares retail prices of a basket of goods and services. The purchasing power of the US Dollar is dragged down by inflation. The CPI is a key indicator for measuring inflation and changes in purchasing patterns. Usually, high readings are seen as bullish for the USD, while low readings are seen as bearish.
