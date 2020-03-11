Coronavirus update: Washington State confirm 366 cases, Italy publishes guidelines for doctors

Early Thursday morning in Asia, Washington State confirmed 366 cases of the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19), with 29 being the death toll. However, doubts have been raised on the official figures earlier.

On the other hand, Italy published fresh guidelines to medical professionals (doctors/nurses) relating to who will get the treatment despite having the same characteristics. The article in The Atlantic mentioned, “not all patients who need intensive care will receive it”. The report also said, “‘Informed by the principle of maximizing benefits for the largest number,’ they suggest that ‘the allocation criteria need to guarantee that those patients with the highest chance of therapeutic success will retain access to intensive care.’”

Elsewhere, Edward Lawrance of the FOX News tweeted,

“A senior Democratic aide tells me in the House Stimulus Bill: -Free #coronavirus testing for all who need it -Paid sick leave for workers impacted by the epidemic -Enhanced food & nutrition assistance for families, as well as students who may lose access during school closures.”

Market implications

Amid all these market reactions remain tepid as investors await fresh clues from US President, who is to speak at 01:00 GMT on Thursday about ‘economic’ reactions to the coronavirus. Traders should keep eyes on the USD/JPY pair, currently around 104.40, for possible moves.