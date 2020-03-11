US coronavirus confirmed cases now tops 1,000, risk takes a fresh hit

According to the latest statistics published by John Hopkins University, the real number of the confirmed coronavirus cases in the US has risen above 1,000.
This comes after reports from Politico, citing that “a looming shortage in lab materials is threatening to delay coronavirus test results and cause officials to undercount the number of Americans with the virus.“
Market reaction
The risk sentiment is witnessing a fresh hit on the above headlines, as USD/JPY prints fresh daily lows near 104.65 and the US benchmark 10-year Treasury yields are down 11%.
