Coronavirus update: US CDC reports its count of 928,619 cases vs previous report of 895,766

Coronavirus update: US CDC reports its count of 928,619 cases of new coronavirus as of previous day at 4 pm ET vs previous report of 895,766 cases on April 25.
More to come...
AUD/USD stays below 0.6400 on a new week as risk aversion prevails
AUD/USD snaps the three-day winning streak. The coronavirus-led fears remain as the upside barrier despite the greenback weakness. No major data/events up for publishing on the economic calendar, virus updates will be the key to watch.
USD/JPY: Depressed below 108 amid coronavirus fears
USD/JPY fails to keep the week-start jump. Trade sentiment remains heavy amid uncertainty over the easing of global lockdowns. BOJ will be the key amid concerns over scrapping the bond purchase limit, cutting economic forecasts.
What you need to know for markets opening: BoJ, Brexit and N.Korea a focus
It is a quiet start to the week, with New Zealand on holiday and markets waiting in anticipation of the Bank of Jana interest rate decision that will be following a short meeting today. The BOJ wants to ensure that whatever they do.
WTI posts modest gains above $17 after Baker Hughes data
Crude oil prices rose sharply in the second half of the week and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained 10% and 20% on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
Gold moves closer to Thursday’s 1-week tops, around $1735 level ahead of US data
Gold built on its steady intraday ascent through the mid-European session and refreshed daily tops, around the $1736 region in the last hour.