Coronavirus update: Hubei confirms 19,665 cases, death toll rises to 549

China’s Health Commission crossed wires, via Reuters, while providing the latest update on coronavirus. The statistics suggest that the total confirmed cases of the coronavirus infected people from Hubei, the epicenter of the epidemic, has reached to 19,665 by the end of February 05. It was also mentioned that the total death toll surged to 549 with the latest addition of 70 people.
FX implications
Although the increasing numbers of coronavirus victims should ideally have a negative impact on the market’s trade sentiment, the risk-tone recently recovered amid broad positive plays. The same seems to tame the news impact by the press time as neither USD/JPY nor Gold register major changes, while trading around 109.80 and $1,555, after the release.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD seesaws near 0.6750 ahead of Aussie data dump
AUD/USD registers modest gains while keeping the 0.6740/50 range during the early Thursday morning in Asia. In doing so, the pair steps forward following the two days of gains amid risk-positive trade sentiment, upbeat US data.
USD/JPY: Greenback firm vs. yen, nearing 110.00 figure
USD/JPY jumped above the main simple moving averages (SMAs) as the market entered a risk-on mood. As the spot is spiking up, the run could extend on a break beyond the 109.92 resistance towards the 110.30/49 price zone.
US Dollar - What Makes it the Strongest of Them All
The Dow Jones Industrial Averages is heading back to record highs as the WHO confirmed 3,100 new cases in China over the last 24 hours. There are also two cruise ships quarantined in Asia that is stranding more than 5,000 passengers.
XAU/USD remains vulnerable, trades sub-$1560/oz
XAU/USD is trading in a bull trend above the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). However, the metal broke below a bear flag weakening the outlook of XAU/USD in the medium term. The level to beat for bears is the 1550 support.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.