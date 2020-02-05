Coronavirus update: Hubei confirms 19,665 cases, death toll rises to 549

China’s Health Commission crossed wires, via Reuters, while providing the latest update on coronavirus. The statistics suggest that the total confirmed cases of the coronavirus infected people from Hubei, the epicenter of the epidemic, has reached to 19,665 by the end of February 05. It was also mentioned that the total death toll surged to 549 with the latest addition of 70 people.

FX implications

Although the increasing numbers of coronavirus victims should ideally have a negative impact on the market’s trade sentiment, the risk-tone recently recovered amid broad positive plays. The same seems to tame the news impact by the press time as neither USD/JPY nor Gold register major changes, while trading around 109.80 and $1,555, after the release.