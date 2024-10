“This prospect of monetary inflation has historically benefited Gold prices, but make no mistake, in real terms, prices are already challenging levels not seen since the 1980s, macro fund positioning is already extreme, central bank buying activity has slowed, and rebooting confidence in Asia could sap a major driver of demand for Gold. In the immediate-term, the prospect of a direct confrontation between Iran and Israel is driving even more capital towards Gold.”

“For Western investors, concerns surrounding monetary inflation are mounting as participants read the Fed's reaction function as asymmetric, at a time when the US economy remains decent by many measures. We expected a more measured normalization of monetary policy to challenge bloated positions, given an aggressive global easing akin to current market expectations has typically occurred in response to deteriorating economic or financial conditions.”

“Selling activity in Gold has been a bit limited, but the top traders still liquidated nearly 5t of notional Gold over the last week This contrasts with Western investor sentiment. Our read of macro fund positioning remains at its highest levels since the Brexit referendum in July 2016; re-levering from risk parity and vol-target funds is supporting a reaccumulation from CTAs and prices continue to rally without challenge.”

Western investors love the prospect of 'panic cuts without the panic', but Shanghai traders are on the offer in precious metals. This morning, the prospect of a direct military confrontation between Israel and Iran is driving safe-haven inflows into Gold, TDS commodity analyst Daniel Ghali notes.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.