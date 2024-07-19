Communist Party leaders have been meeting for four days to discuss the broad outlines of economic reform for the next five years. And the result is: not much. The communique released yesterday contains only the usual slogans of recent months and years, such as ‘reform and opening up,’ ‘supply-side reform,’ or newer phrases like ‘new productive forces’ and ‘high-quality growth’, Commerzbank’s FX analyst Volkmar Baur notes.
Third plenum says nothing unexpected
“But, a change in thinking or new approaches are nowhere to be found. Detailed documents on the decisions taken will be published in the next few days. But even there, one will probably look in vain for ideas on how to support and revive private consumption. In the first half of this year, the Chinese economy grew by 5%. But 0.7 percentage points of that growth came from foreign trade alone.”
“This means that domestic demand grew by only 4.3%. This persistently weak domestic demand by Chinese standards is also reflected in persistently low inflation and falling government bond yields – except for the 10-year segment, where the central bank has announced that it may intervene to correct the situation.”
“As long as the domestic economy remains weak, the interest rate differential between Chinese and US Treasuries will remain high and the Chinese Yuan (CNY) will remain under pressure. For now, the only bright spot for the CNY is the upcoming interest rate cycle in the US, which should provide some relief for the CNY.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0900 as USD benefits from souring mood
EUR/USD stays on the back foot and trades below 1.0900 following Thursday's sharp decline. Dovish comments from European Central Bank officials and the risk-averse market atmosphere make it difficult for the pair to stage a rebound on Friday.
GBP/USD flirts with weekly low below 1.2950 after UK Retail Sales
GBP/USD trades in negative territory below 1.2950 on Friday. Disappointing Retail Sales data from the UK combined with the US Dollar (USD) recovery, fuelled by safe-haven flows, causes the pair to stay under bearish pressure ahead of the weekend.
Gold extends daily slide, trades below $2,410
Gold's correction from the record-high set earlier in the week deepens on Friday. With the US Dollar (USD) benefiting from safe-haven flows and the 10-year US yield holding steady above 4.2%, XAU/USD falls toward $2,400.
Bitcoin faces resistance around the $65,000 mark
Bitcoin and Ethereum prices encountered rejections upon reaching resistance levels near $65,000 and $3,530, respectively. Meanwhile, Ripple price might undergo a pullback towards the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.480.
Risk aversion takes hold as online outage hits markets
A global internet outage including banks, airports, train companies, TV stations including Sky News, stock exchanges including the LSE, Microsoft’s cloud services and cyber security services have all been hit by major online outages.