- Citi upgraded Cisco stock to Buy on Wednesday.
- Analyst Atif Malik raised his price target from $52 to $62 on CSCO stock.
- Meta Platforms, which owns Facebook, is order more hardware for use in its AI systems.
- Cisco reports quarterly results in less than a month on November 20.
Cisco Systems (CSCO) got a needed upgrade from Wall Street on Wednesday, which helped it gain 4.25%, its best showing in some time.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), of which it is a constituent member, advanced 0.79%. This performance led both the NASDAQ and S&P 500.
Cisco stock news
Analyst Atif Malik from Citi said that the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution would pivot to future investment in networking equipment makers such as Cisco. At the moment, most of the capex is going toward Nvidia’s (NVDA) new Blackwell GPU that powers AI processes.
Citi raised its price target on CSCO stock by $10 to $62 and moved the company from a Neutral to Buy rating.
"While AI is currently a small piece of the biz (~2% of revs), we see the potential for a stronger contribution," said Malik in his write-up for Citi clients. "With more AI coming, we are incrementally more constructive on the group and expect continued investor rotation out of semis/hardware into networking equipment".
Cisco has additionally become a primary vendor for Meta Platforms (META), which is using Cisco hardware such as networking switches to build out its newest AI network fabric: Disaggregated Scheduled Fabric. Additionally, Malik said that competitor Arista Networks (ANET) would also see increased orders from Meta.
Earlier this month, Citi Research estimated that data centre capex by the hyperscalers will increase 40% YoY in 2025. Much of it will go toward data centre interconnect (DCI) build-outs in which vendors like Cisco connect separate data centres into giant AI clusters that can house more than 300,000 GPUs working in concert on large AI data sets.
Tigress Financial put out a similar note on Monday, arguing that Cisco would not be left behind in the move toward AI-focused investment. The firm slapped an even better $78 price target on CSCO shares.
This news comes ahead of Cisco’s next earnings release on November 20. Wall Street expects Cisco to earn $0.87 per share on $13.77 billion, which is not much of a difference from the prior quarter.
Cisco stock forecast
Cisco stock has broken out of a two-year top trendline that had pushed CSCO into a long-term downtrend. That downtrend may be coming to an end with this week's gains. CSCO shares advanced 2.8% last week and then 3.9% this week through Wednesday.
In late August and early September of 2023, CSCO shares reached resistance near $58. The range high in December 2021 had been near $63 to $64. These two historical levels will be sought for selling price targets, at least by some faction of traders.
CSCO weekly stock chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pares back gains below 0.6700 amid China stimulus disappointment
AUD/USD pares gains to trade back below 0.6700 in Thursday's Asian trading, following the Chinese property market briefing. Stellar Australian labor data fanned expectations of an extended RBA pause, putting a bid under the pair while the US Dollar retreats ahead of US Retail Sales.
USD/JPY bounces to 149.50 ahead of US Retail Sales data
USD/JPY is finding fresh demand in tandem with the US Dollar in the Asian session on Thursday. China's fresh property market measures disappoint and underpin the safe-haven Greenback. The US Retail Sales data will now take center stage.
Gold price flirts with record peak, seems poised to appreciate further
Gold price built on its uptrend witnessed over the past week or so and retested the all-time high on Wednesday amid the expected interest rate cuts by major central banks. Traders have fully priced in a 25 basis points interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve in November.
Why is the ECB set to cut interest rates again and what does that mean
The European Central Bank is widely expected to cut interest rates on Thursday for the third time this year. This is a significant achievement as it suggests that the ECB, which sets monetary policy in the Eurozone, is accelerating its path towards lower interest rates after an unprecedented increase.
Another unconvincing policy briefing fails to inspire confidence
Chinese authorities are playing the long game, trying to keep investors focused on the bigger picture, multiple stimulus measures spread out over time, with a bit of subtle bid support from state-backed institutions.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.