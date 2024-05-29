CHWY Stock News: Chewy’s rally just won’t stop, shares up 28%

Chewy reports Q1 earnings before the open on Wednesday.

CHWY stock shoots up 28% on tripling of net income.

Revenue beats consensus by $40 million, last year's total by 3%.

CEO Sumit Singh adds $500 million buyback provision.

Chewy (CHWY), the online pet food retailer co-founded by Ryan Cohen of GameStop (GME) fame, has shot up 28% on Wednesday following a successful first quarter and the announcement of a share buyback policy. Shares are trading at the time of writing at $21.65 after closing Tuesday at $16.91.

The broad market is trending lower in the midweek bustle as hawkish comments from Minneapolis Fed Governor Neel Kashkari suggest that only two cuts to interest rates will appear late this year. This has pushed all three major indices — the S&P 500, NASDAQ and Dow Jones — lower to between -0.4% to -1.0%. The Dow Jones is backtracking more heavily as US Treasury yields rise.

Chewy earnings news

Chewy earned $0.31 in adjusted earnings per share (EPS) compared with consensus of $0.20. Revenue also bested consensus by coming in at $2.88 billion compared with $2.84 billion expected.

Revenue was up just 3% from a year ago, but net income nearly tripled from the same period. Including the consideration of stock-based compensation and taxes, net income rose from $22.9 million to $66.9 million. Though still slim, net income margin rose 150 basis points to 2.3%.

“Fiscal year 2024 is off to a solid start. We delivered strong net sales as well as record-breaking Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter,” said Sumit Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Chewy.

The company has also instituted a $500 million share buyback program, which enticed the market to view Chewy as a safe bet since the repurchase program amounts to about 6% or more of the company’s market cap.

Chewy stock forecast

Chewy stock has been drifting into a three-year downtrend that began when the pet retailer hit an all-time high of $120.00 in February 2021. Even after Wednesday's rally, CHWY still trades near the bottom of its March 2020 pandemic-caused nadir. It only broke back below that level last fall before finding support near $15.00.

The 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) has broken above its 50-day counterpart on Wednesday. But in order to end its three-year downtrend, CHWY needs to break above the prior range high of $25.24 and general resistance at $25.00.

CHWY daily stock chart



